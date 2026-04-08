Everyone loves getting a little bit closer to nature in summer, and by nature I mean anywhere with a decent view and most importantly, the warm sun smack bang on your face. Preferably an Aperol in hand too. As a result, London is littered with lovely suntraps in the form of rather splendid rooftop bars – and one favourite North East spot has just reopened.

Cue the shock and excitement across the UK when reports that 23 degree plus weather would be gracing us this week. Also, cue the spike in searches for “pub garden” and “best rooftop bars” in Google. Rather than wading through endless saved TikToks, you might as well put La-Yam on your radar, the hidden rooftop bar in London, with sweeping views of the city.

Sparklingly new from its winter hibernation, La-Yam has officially reopened for summer, with new additions for 2026 including: bottomless Asado-style Sunday roasts (with your first drink on the house), live jazz and blues sessions every Tuesday, DJ led Friday nights, and each week is rounded off with a Sunday Night Fever style part with Mowton groove, pop and funk blasting throughout the night.

(Image credit: @la_yam.london)

If you’re wondering how roof-esque the rooftop is, La-Yam is perched eight floors atop Holburn station at Kingsbourne House, so you’ll be able to spot landmarks like The Shard whilst sipping on a spicy marg.

On the drinks menu are classics like Margarita Picante and Hugo Spritz alongside contemporary creations such as Watermelon Martinis and Mandarine Palomas alongside a your standard wine list, spirits and beers etcetera. The menu is headed up by Eran Shachaf, who is the foodie force behind spots like Cafebotanical and American Classico. It’s a Mediterranean-inspired menu, with highlights to make you hungry, including mezze-style small plates, alongside skewers like lamb kofta, peri peri chicken thighs and short-rib beef gyros.

Basically, if you’re in a sudden, out-of-practise panic about where to go when the sun’s out, having La-Yam in your bank of London stunning sunny spots is not a bad start.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



