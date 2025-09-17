The National Gallery is getting a new Michelin-rated Italian restaurant - and it’s inspired by classic paintings
Taking picturesque to a new level
London is full of lovely restaurants - Italian, Greek, Japanese, fusion - whatever you fancy, you’re likely to find it within a ten-minute stroll around Soho. But finding something a bit more scenic? That can be tricky. If a meal deal sandwich next to St Paul’s isn’t quite cutting it, you may want to pop down to The National Gallery, where chef Giorgio Locatelli has teamed up with his wife, Plaxy, to open a new restaurant.
The new restaurant - Locatelli - opened in the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery earlier this year. The Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery has been closed for two and a half years, having been transformed as part of a Bicentenary project, according to the site. The restaurant opened on the mezzanine level alongside the wing on May 10th.
As well as the restaurant, Chef Locatelli also opened Bar Giorgio, an espresso bar where gallery goers can make a pit stop for some proper Italian coffee and a sweet treat from their maritozzi menu (and there are savoury options too).
On the menu at Locatelli is a plethora of Italian classics, where Giorgio and Plaxy have drawn inspiration from the (quite literally) picturesque surroundings, and in particular, the works of Caravaggio. As well as the Italian classic (yes, Tiramisu is on the menu…), Giorgio will be bringing in some of his signature seasonal dishes, which die-hard fans will remember from his Michelin-starred Locanda Locatelli restaurant, which closed in December last year.
Giorgio mentioned that “Caravaggio has always been such a huge inspiration" so being able "to cook under the gaze of his work is a dream come true. His dramatic use of light and shadow resonates strongly within this setting, and we are excited to bring that same boldness and authenticity to our menu." Basically, you could be eating the closest thing to a work of art that you can get.
Dishes like Tagliatelle al ragù, Orecchiette with nettle pesto, even some Pot Roast chicken - basically everything that will make your saliva glands go into overdrive. It’s a seriously classy addition to the London food scene, which, to be honest, doesn’t surprise us in the slightest. What would you expect from the National Gallery after all?
Giorgio seems to be maintaining his track record of keeping the critics happy, as Locatelli has already been added to the most recent update of the Michelin Guide. So whilst it hasn’t been awarded a star (yet), it’s well on its way to joining the glittering foodie ranks…
So, if you have been reluctantly dragged to an exhibition by a friend, or wanted to look sophisticated in front of a date but then got snacky, you can grab yourself some top-quality grub without leaving the gallery.
You can check out the full menu and book via their website.
