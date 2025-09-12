Massive sports bar is coming to London — electric darts, shuffle, karaoke and more all under one roof

A huge sports bar is opening in London’s Piccadilly next month, operated by the folks at Box.

Box already runs large venues in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Sheffield, and it has now snapped up a prime piece of tourist real estate for its next bar.

The Box Piccadilly site will be a three-storey behemoth on Shaftesbury Avenue, opening on the 24th of October, according to the site’s booking portal.

Box promises 33 screens for sports events, plus a whole bunch of activities.

You can book for Electric Shuffle, which is shuffleboard with smart tech to do the scoring, electric darts, karaoke and a bottomless brunch. Box CEO Martin Wolstencroft says the karaoke nights will extend to Bandeoke too, where you sing to a live band rather than just a backing track.

“With more screens than any other bar in the West End (33), we’re setting a new standard for watching live sport (and partying!), making you feel like you’re right there in the stadium, taking centre-stage,” says Wolstencroft.

(Image credit: Box)

Box Piccadilly will be spread across 7200 square feet, and have a capacity for 550 revellers, including 250 seated.

Based on our own Google Maps snooping, it will sit at the crossing near Piccadilly’s McDonald's. The additional storeys will extend underground to the building’s basement, rather than upwards. Don’t expect pretty views across London with this one, but romantic first dates are not really the aim here.

(Image credit: Box)

Have a work Christmas party to plan in the coming months? You can already book a slot for one of those, and we can picture Box Piccadilly getting rammed this festive season.

"Box has always been about big energy, big screens and big nights, and London deserves nothing less. Opening in Piccadilly is a landmark moment for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring Box to the capital,” says Box’s CEO.

The venue will, of course, sell food as well as drinks, with burgers, pizzas and kebabs on the menu. We’re yet to hear if Piccadilly will get the Sunday Pizza & A Pint for £10 deal the other venues enjoy, though. Fingers crossed.

