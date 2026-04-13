Cooper's Cut, London: New melt-in-mouth Wagyu-led steakhouse brings quiet luxury to Tower Bridge

In a city not short on steakhouses, Cooper’s Cut sets out to do things a little differently. It may be nestled in one of London's most exclusive hotels, but there’s no bluster here — just assured cooking of the finest beef cuts, thoughtful service, and an atmosphere that leans into understated luxury.

For the steak connoisseur who isn’t afraid to splash out on their culinary adventures, this new opening in the shadow of some of London's greatest landmarks is one that we can’t recommend highly enough. The fact we’re sitting here writing this and not back at its tables feels like a crime worthy of a stay in the neighbouring Tower.

WHERE IS IT?

A few minutes walk from Tower Hill station, and a stone’s throw from Tower Bridge and the Tower of London itself, Cooper’s Cut is found in the Four Seasons Hotel at 10 Trinity Square. It’s in the old Port of London Authority building, opulently decorated with mythical maritime statues, which was built in 1922 and turned into the Four Seasons Hotel in 2017. It’s architect? Sir Edwin Cooper — the renowned architect who gives Cooper’s Cut its name.

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WHAT’S NEW?

Cooper’s Cut itself is just a few weeks old, opening in March of 2026, meaning we’ve visited once it has had a few weeks to bed in. A ‘modern steakhouse’, it’s headed up by executive chef Luke Armstrong (previously of Michelin-bothering The Ledbury London, L'Envol, and Mandarin Oriental). And it follows a strong pedigree of dining at the Tower Bridge Four Seasons — it’s replacing Anne-Sophie Pic’s two-Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic London restaurant in the hotel, which closed last year.

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WHAT’S SPECIAL?

At Cooper’s Cut, it’s all about the steak — and being housed inside a 5-star luxury hotel, it’s not just any old cut you’ll be served up. This is melt-in-your mouth wagyu, expertly prepared, and served in a grand setting. The hotel also boasts a fabulous cocktail bar in its rotunda, giving you options to extend your night without travelling more than two minutes from your dining table, while over the hidden speakers alternative heroes like Bowie and Dexy’s play.

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There’s a playfulness on show from the waiting team, too — staff are chatty and sprightly, happy to talk through their own experiences with the menu. Ahead of being presented with your steak, you're even given a colourful selection of knives to choose from, hailing from everywhere from Tokyo to Peckham. Staying true to our roots, we picked up the latter.

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

There’s space for everyone at Cooper’s Cut — during our meal, we saw families with young children, dates, business meetings, all co-existing. The restaurant space, with its high ceilings and mirrored pillars, somehow manages to cater to all moods — there are intimate booths for cosy couples, spacious tables for restless children, and an air of sophistication for those looking to impress clients.

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WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR?

‘Smart casual’ is the age-old dress code on the Cooper’s Cut website, specifically and ‘kindly’ asking to keep the flip-flops and shorts for elsewhere. But it’s not a stuffy spot, as evidenced by the mix of patrons we saw on our visit. Put a bit of effort in, iron your shirt, and, if you’re wearing trainers, make sure they’re fresh and not too ostentatious — you’re among the casually moneyed.

WHAT WILL YOU PAY?

You’re going to put a decent dent in your wallet at Cooper’s Cut. Starters quickly go north of £20, and mains start at £32 all the way up to a £115 Angus Côte De Boeuf (800g). That’s before getting the scales out for an A5 Wagyu ribeye, priced at £44 per 100g. Both food and service are top notch though — you certainly get what you pay for.

We had the excellent 5-course Chef’s Menu, priced at £165 per person, before drinks — which is well curated and respectably priced to give you a good look at what Cooper’s Cut has to offer.

MUST TRY DISHES?

Let’s talk through that set menu, then.

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Kicking off with some bite-sized radish cuts, the playful menu starts flexing from the off — straight into some caviar. Belted Galloway Beef Tartare with Smoke Scallop is topped with the little black pearls, a rich, almost floral opener. Heritage Beetroot with Dijon mustard, creme fraiche and merlot vinegar is a fun treat, its sauces dotted like a Neapolitan ice cream around the earthy veg. The amuse bouche trilogy closes with Chargrilled Scottish Langoustines with a saffron and citrus beurre blanc (a sweet and zingy butter sauce), a perfect compliment to the warm sweetness of the meat.

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The main event of course is the steak — a decadent ‘Surf and Turf’ pairing of Hokkaido A4 Wagyu and Kristal Caviar with a meaty pomerol sauce. It’s a small serving, but you’ll savour every moment of the buttery bite, with its rich fatty flavour living on in the tastebuds of your mind for days to come.

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Dessert rounds things off with a homely Granny Smith Apple Tarte Tatin, served with creme fraiche ice cream — pleasingly tart — while a side of warm almond covered bakewells accompany a coffee closer.

It is a glorious line-up — even with such an expert steak central to the meal, there’s not a single slouch among the accompanying dishes.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DRINK?

You’re wowed by the steak, but the drinks range at Cooper’s Cut doesn’t let the side down either.

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Our meal opened with a couple glasses from the mischievous ‘Martini Moment’ cocktail menu (£21 a pop) — the lightly spicy CC Gimlet (No. 3 London Dry Gin, Curry Lezves, White Port, Vetiver Gris. Verjus), and the gentler, fruitier Caper + Passion (Beluga Noble Vodka, Chinola Passion Fruit, Fino Sherry, Whey), each ready to make converts of even a martini skeptic. Conjured by Head of Bars Michele Lombardi, they’re worth turning up for alone. And there’s of course an extensive wine list, expertly described by the serving team — we were recommended the delicious 2024 Clarendelle Bordeaux white.

GET ON THE GUESTLIST?

Cooper’s Cut might just be our favourite opening of the year so far. Its relaxed and sophisticated surroundings make for a welcoming atmosphere, its staff friendly, funny and knowledgeable, its space gorgeous, and its food exquisite. The wagyu is up there with the city’s best, and being able to slip away to the nextdoor rotunda bar to extend the night is a rare bonus few venues can match. It’s a high-class experience priced to suit, but for those special occasions, or simply to sate a craving for the finest beef in town, it’ll be hard to beat.

Cooper’s Cut can be found at 10 Trinity Square, London, EC3N 4AJ. It’s open seven days a week, with breakfast everyday from 7am to 10.30am, lunch Monday to Saturday noon to 2pm, and dinner Monday to Saturday 6pm to 9.30pm. Sundays sees a roast dinner menu run noon to 8pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are highly encouraged, through the Cooper’s Cut website and via Open Table .





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