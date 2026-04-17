Little Baobab, Southwark: An intimate Africa Centre restaurant that feels like dinner at a friend’s

Some of London's restaurants are about the food, some are about the setting, and every now and then, you get one that does both without making a fuss about it.

Little Baobab falls squarely into that category, but manages to offer something a bit rarer: a meal that actually feels like it broadens your horizons rather than just filling you up.

Set inside Africa Centre near Southwark station, it’s not just about the food, though that would be enough. It’s the whole setup. The intimacy of the room, the openness of the kitchen, and the staff's willingness to walk you through dishes you’ve probably never tried before. It’s the kind of place where you’re encouraged to ask questions, try something new, and settle in for the evening rather than rush through it.

While “authentic” gets thrown around a lot in restaurant write-ups, here it lands. You’re not just eating Senegalese food, you’re getting a window into it, guided by people who clearly care about doing it properly.

WHERE IS IT?

(Image credit: Little Baobab)

Little Baobab sits on Great Suffolk Street, a short walk from Southwark station, tucked inside Africa Centre.

The dining room is small and unfussy, well decorated, with soft lighting, and just enough tables to keep things feeling busy without tipping into cramped. Even on a midweek evening, it’s close to full, which gives it a quiet buzz without losing that intimate, almost dinner-party feel.

WHAT’S SPECIAL?

Being inside the Africa Centre gives it real context, you’re not just trying a new cuisine, you’re doing it in a space dedicated to celebrating it.

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Add in the open kitchen and genuinely engaged staff, and it starts to feel less like a standard dinner and more like being welcomed into something.

The service is a big part of that. Dishes are explained properly, recommendations are thoughtful, and there’s a clear encouragement to step outside your comfort zone. It never feels forced, but warm and inviting.

WHAT’S NEW?

The set menu is why you're here, £47 per person, and it’s the best way to get a full picture of what's going on.

It’s more generous than it first sounds: bread, plantain, a snack, starter, main and dessert, all spaced out so you’re never rushed. Upstairs, there’s also a bar and space for live music, tying the whole thing into the Africa Centre’s wider programme. But after all, this is London's only Senegalese restaurant, so it's worth the effort just for that.

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

This is ideal for a relaxed date. Not overly formal, not too loud, just the right kind of setting to talk and take your time.

It works for small groups or after-work catch-ups too, but the cosy layout leans towards a more romantic setting. It’s the sort of place you bring someone when you want to show them something a bit different.

WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR?

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Keep it easy. Trainers are fine, no one’s dressing up for the sake of it. The crowd is a mix of low-key date nights and casual meet-ups, and the overall vibe matches that, put together, but not trying too hard.

WHAT WILL YOU PAY?

The £47 set menu is solid value for what you get, especially given the number of courses.

With drinks, expect to land somewhere around £60–£70 a head. Not cheap, but it feels justified once everything starts landing on the table and it is truly a lot of food.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DRINK?

This is not the place to get your usual, much like the food, its time to leave your comfort zone.

The baobab juice is worth a look, slightly thick, almost aloe-like, and properly refreshing alongside the richer dishes. It’s the kind of thing you probably wouldn’t order unprompted, which is exactly why you should.

There’s also a coconut palm sugar Gold Lager from Eko Brewery that stands out, light, slightly sweet, and genuinely memorable.

Best approach: ask the staff and go with their suggestions.

MUST-TRY DISHES?

(Image credit: Future)

The plantain that arrives early on is an instant highlight, fresh, just fried, and paired with a punchy sauce that sets the tone.

Starters are strong across the board. The lamb dibi is rich and well cooked, while the aubergine dish keeps things lighter without losing flavour.

For mains, the sea bass is the one to go for, fresh, clean, and served with deeply flavoured rice that pulls everything together. Portions are generous, so don’t go in thinking this is a light dinner.

GET ON THE GUESTLIST?

Book ahead; the space is small, and it fills up quickly.

Go in curious, take the staff’s advice, and lean into the experience. It’s the kind of meal that sticks with you, and one you’ll probably end up recommending to someone else within a day or two. You can book on the website and see what time slot suits you.





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