The 10 best listening bars in London

Listening bars, as the name suggests, are audiophile havens where incredible sound and high-end systems are the order of the day. Originating in Japan in the 1950s, these intimate venues are spaces where music geeks and those looking for a slightly different night out can enjoy carefully curated music, often accompanied by a fine selection of drinks.

In the 2010s, London saw an explosion of listening bars. Now part of the fabric of the city’s night life, these venues are perfect spaces to enjoy a drink, soak up the ambience and listen to vinyl DJ sets on some of the finest sound systems around. We pick ten of the best, that are sure to keep any audiophile happy.

(Image credit: Spiritland)

1. Spiritland

9-10 Stable Street, London, N1C 4AB

No list of London listening bars would be complete without Spiritland. Nestled just off Granary Square, this swanky bar has become nothing short of a mecca for audiophiles. It hosts a range of events including on occasion DJ sets from some well-known names. It’s bespoke sound system features an Italian-made valve amplifier and is a thing of beauty. Those new to the venue can often be seen swooning over the kit. The site also boasts a full-service radio studio and production hub. Punters can also expect to enjoy high quality cocktails as they soak in the atmosphere and the music.

(Image credit: Jumbi)

2. Jumbi

Unit 4.1, Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Road, London, SE15 3SN

Peckham’s Jumbi occupies a particular place on this list. Offering up “the sounds and flavours of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora”, this spot brings a party vibe that contrasts to some of the venues on this list that lend themselves more to chin-stroking appreciation. With sets from top DJs, amazing food and a killer atmosphere there’s much to recommend this well-loved South-London bar.

(Image credit: Cafe 1001)

3. Café 1001

91 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL

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Situated in Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery complex, Café 1001 is a laid-back coffee shop by day, before it transforms in the evening. Its upper level is an atmospheric bar, with an end wall stacked with vinyl. It’s a perfect spot to while away the hours while supping one of the venues excellent cocktails and to listening to DJ sets, which can feature anything from disco to breakbeat, soul to Latin grooves, funk and more. The venue also plays host to DJs throughout the Brick Lane Jazz Festival, giving punters exploring the multi-venue event a chance to take the weight off their feet while continuing to enjoy high quality sounds.

(Image credit: Brilliant Corners)

4. Brilliant Corners

470 Kingsland Rd, London, E8 4AE

Named after pianist Thelonious Monk’s 1957 jazz classic, Dalston’s Brilliant corners is a staple of London’s audiophile scene. It can be viewed as a pioneer of the movement within the UK alongside some of the other longstanding venues featured here, such as Spiritland. Alongside the high-end tech and incredible DJ sets, Brilliant Corners offers a cosy environment and food selection that both take their cues from the Izakayas of Japan. Anyone visiting the venue for the first time is in for a memorable night and will most likely be planning their return by the end of it.

(Image credit: Jazu)

5. Jazu

2 Deptford High Street, London, SE8 4AF

Opened in 2023, Deptford’s Jazu is one of the more recent additions to London’s audiophile scene. The space has a stripped back feel, housing a large record library and offering a fine array of cocktails and other drinks – something that has become a calling card of many listening bars. The kitchen is a pop-up affair with an ever-changing array of cuisines on offer. After 10pm, the tables and chairs are cleared away to allow for dancing. Jazu has also played host to some well-known names, such as legendary rapper Talib Kweli, who dropped into the venue to grace the ones and twos, when gigging in the UK during 2024.

(Image credit: Space Talk / Ollie Tomlinson)

6. Space Talk

18-20 St John St, Barbican, London, EC1M 4AY

Hosting a fine selection of DJ sets and listening sessions, Space Talk has earned its place on the London audiophile scene with its bespoke sound system, intimate vibes and Japanese inspired small plates. During 2025, an in-house label ‘ST Records’ was launched to release music by artists who have performed sets at the venue. Its releases aim to capture the ambience and ethos of the space.

(Image credit: All My Friends)

7. All My Friends

Unit 1, Hamlet Estate, 96 White Post Lane, London, E9 5EN

All My Friends is a community focused space, created by “DIY party collective The Cause”. This relaxed venue not only plays host to the requisite high end sound system and listening events – it also features a record shop, resident pizza slinger P.L.U.R and a host of other street food vendors. It’s a perfect place to hang out and enjoy the music while appreciating one of their fine selection of craft beers, cocktails or natural wines.

(Image credit: Mad Cats)

8. Mad Cats

107 Redchurch St, London, E2 7DL

The custom sound system at Mad Cats plays host to a range of music but often leans in the direction of funk. This cozy and well considered venue is made for communal experiences. The food offering centres on sharing plates that are designed to complement the shared appreciation of music. Mad Cats is another fine addition to London’s burgeoning audiophile scene.

(Image credit: Behind This Wall)

9. Behind This Wall

411 Mare St, London, E8 1HY

Tucked away below Narrow Way in Hackney, Behind This Wall is a basement venue that describes itself as “a lo-fi bar with hi-fi intentions”. The venue’s sound system is a vintage affair with a beautifully warm sound. Expect exposed brick work, cosy vibes, great drinks and pizza. All service is at the table and due to its size and popularity, booking ahead is highly recommended.

(Image credit: Bambi)

10. Bambi

Netil House, 1 Westgate St, London, E8 3RL

Founded by seasoned hospitality entrepreneur James Dye, Bambi is focused on relaxed dining, incredible drinks and DJ sets. The venue plays home to a vast vinyl collection and attracts a broad spectrum of selectors playing everything from soul to house, techno and more. Bambi is a chic and fun spot that mutates from restaurant feel to party vibes as the night progresses.





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