Saltwater will bring more sushi handrolls to Soho, from the team behind Milk Beach

A new casual sushi spot is coming to central London this Summer: Saltwater.

It’s the latest project from Elliot Milne, the founder of Milk Beach. That’s a fab Soho restaurant whose “modern Australian” menu brings in elements of South-East Asian cuisine. Saltwater will have more of a Japanese bent, but it’s still largely inspired by Australia.

“London needs better takeaway sushi,” is the Saltwater pitch, based on the kind of takeaway sushi you can find in Sydney and L.A..

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You’ll be able to pick up handrolls, nigiri and donburi, making this a potentially ideal lunch-time candidate for today’s Soho workers.

Saltwater will be based at 3-4 Berwick Street, and while we don’t have an exact opening date just yet, the “Summer 2026” window means we won’t have too long to wait.

Handrolls on the menu will include bluefin tuna with avocado and fermented chilli, and chicken schnitzel with avo and spicy mayo.

For hot bowls, your donburi options include aubergine with maple black glaze for the veggies, teriyaki chicken schnitzel and sesame miso chicken.

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Miso-glazed salmon and hamachi with jalapeño and ponzu are on the nigiri list.

Saltwater’s menu has been designed by Tokyo-trained sushi chef Shaulan Steenson and executive chef Tom Cajone.

“We want to bring restaurant-quality sushi into a more accessible format, giving guests the freedom to choose from a wide range of freshly made handrolls, nigiri and hot rice bowls. We are extremely happy to have found a site with Shaftesbury Capital on Berwick Street, right in the heart of Soho’s food scene and just a few blocks away from Milk Beach,” says founder Elliot Milne.

It has been a busy year for Milne, who is also behind the Bar Blondie wine bar, which will live in the previous site of the original Milk Beach location in Queens Park — and is also set to open in Summer 2026.

Meanwhile, the current Milk Beach location is at Ilona Rose House, accessed via Greek Street in the heart of Soho.





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