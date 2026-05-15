Gordon Ramsay is taking over the restaurant at London’s Sea Containers

Hearing about a hotel and bar in trendy, upcycled Sea Containers and you’d probably guess we’re talking about somewhere in Bristol or Margate, maybe, even Cornwall at a push. London, however, probably doesn’t come to mind. The South Bank hotel with the best-in-the-world-ranked bar is getting a new face to helm its restaurant – and it’s none other than Gordon Ramsay.

Whilst the bar at Sea Containers – Lyaness – is one of the best rated bars not just in London but the world (just ask the Pinnacle Guide, which awarded it three pins), its restaurant has never quite managed to achieve the same status. Which probably explains why they’ve brought in a powerhouse of cheffing notoriety to launch his own spin on the space. Catchily named, the restaurant is called Gordon Ramsay at Sea Containers, and it’s set to open up later this Autumn.

The space itself will be an all-day restaurant, which will also have one of the most stunning riverside terraces in town. However, details are currently pretty low on the ground, with Ramsay keeping everything from the menu to the design under wraps for now.

Latest Videos From

A post shared by Sea Containers London (@seacontainersldn) A photo posted by on

The terrace itself, which overlooks the Thames, has had a couple of makeovers, most recently hosting a Grey Goose pop-up summer terrace, which is channelling the French Riviera. Currently, the Sea Containers restaurant serves up a strong menu hero-ing a lot of local produce, and in keeping with its theme, a lot of seafood. Dishes like Seabass Ceviche Tacos, Dover Sole, and Porthilly Mussels feature, with breakfast menus running too. Whilst Ramsay has explored plenty of different culinary traditions and experimented with fusion-style menus, we wouldn’t be surprised if he kept a focus on fresh seafood with his new menu.

The hotel itself, where the restaurant will be nestled, already boasts an award-winning range of drinks, wellness offerings, as well as the eclectic 12th Knot rooftop bar and terrace, and the Curzon Sea Container Cinema. Basically, it’s already a destination in its own right, and the addition of a Ramsay Restaurant will only elevate it further.

More details about the restaurant are expected to arrive later in the year, closer to the launch, including bookings, which won't open up for a while. You can keep au fait with any updates via Sea Containers London, or pop in to check out the existing terrace or Lyaness bar.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



