Cross the Tracks 2026: Stage times, line-up and more

This Sunday sees the return of Brockwell Live’s Cross the Tracks festival, South London’s big celebration of soul, funk and jazz.

Once again it takes place at Brockwell Park, and the full set of stage times are now out. The music kicks off at 12:30pm and runs until 10:30pm, with headliner Little Simz and the SENSES Block Party the last two events in the schedule.

You can still get a ticket for this year’s festival. General admission tickets currently cost £85.96, while pre-2pm tickets are £82.95 and pre-1pm entry is £69.96 — while orders are also subject to a £2 transaction fee.

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Tips for the festival? It’s going to be a scorcher, so hydration and sun exposure deserve actual attention this year. In 2025 we had temperatures peaking at around a balmy 19 degrees centigrade, but this year we’re expected to hit up to 30 degrees, with blazing sun throughout most of the day.

You’re allowed to bring in one sealed 500ml bottle of water into the festival, and can also take a reusable water bottle — an empty one of course. And don’t forget your sun cream.

If you manage to survive Cross the Tracks without heatstroke, there’s also an official afterparty. It takes place at Phonox in Brixton, running from 10pm to 4am. Pre-11:30pm entry tickets are currently available for £12.

Let’s now get to the important stuff, the stage times. This year there are seven stages, which we’ll roughly cover in size order, starting with Cross the Tracks’s Mainline main stage:

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Mainline

12.30pm: ORONTI

1.30pm: Charlotte Dowsson

2.40pm: Brooke Combe

4pm: WAR

5.40pm: Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra

7.30pm: Joy Crookes

9.20pm: Little Simz

Terminal

2.05pm: SHOLTO

3.20pm: Lady Wray

5.10pm: DON WEST

6.40pm: Obongjayar

8.30pm: KOKOROKO

D-Railed

1.45pm: Ama Louise

2.50pm: Demae

3.55pm: Lizzie Berchie

5pm: The Soul Cypher ft. Gareth Donkin, Meduula & Arno Sacco

5.45pm: SENSES Block Party ft. DJ Stay Wavey & DJ Glade Marie

7pm: Mereba

8.30pm: KNUCKS

9.20pm: SENSES Block Party ft. DJ Stay Wavey & DJ Glade Marie

Locomotion

2pm: ZENA

3.20pm: The Womack Sisters

4.40pm: Bricknasty

6pm: Moses Yoofee Trio

7.30pm: corto.alto

8.30pm: Channel One

The Caboose

1.35pm: The Josh Barry Experience

2.45pm: Sonnyjim & Goya Gumbani

with Franky Bones Ensemble

with Franky Bones Ensemble 4.10pm: Bel Cobain

5.10pm: Reek0

6.10pm: BexBlu with Paul Stephan

7.10pm: namesbliss

8pm: 2fox

Bossmans

3pm: Wookie

4pm: Tailor Jae

5pm: El-B

6.30pm: Mixtress & Manga Saint Hilare

8pm: Zero & Manga Saint Hilare

Energy Zone

12pm: Nina Yamada

1.30pm: Marla Kether

3pm: Tash LC

4.30pm: DJ Swisha

6pm: Wilfy D





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