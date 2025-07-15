Erm, Papa Johns just dropped a summer tinny - and it's not the cocktail you'd expect...

We’ve seen a lot of drinking trends over the years - from mead making a comeback to coffee being put in every kind of alcoholic bevvy . Our livers have been through a lot.

You may have seen Tomatinis all over your social feeds last year as savoury cocktails got a huge boost in popularity (thank you TikTok). Whilst there was a Blue Cheese Martini, a Tzatziki Cocktail, and even a Parmesan Espresso, the Tomatini outshone them all.

And you can sort of see why; tomatoes in cocktails aren't anything new — see Bloody Marys and Red Snappers — and martinis are already subject to many twists (espresso, pornstar, etc).

Tomatinis (or tomato-tinis) are usually made with fresh cherry tomatoes, vodka, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and sometimes a little balsamic. And like all good savoury creations, you can add a little salt and pepper, to taste. So far, these tasty little creations have been solely available at trendy London bars or at the summer parties that influencers always seeming to be hosting. Until now…

If we said Tomatini Tinny (tomatinny anyone?!), you’d probably expect the company behind it to be festival favourites MOTH, or indie-kids Whitebox. Even M&S wouldn’t come as a surprise. But takeaway favourites Papa John’s are the ones behind this release, using their iconic tomato sauce in place of fresh tomatoes. Genius.

What does it taste like?

Look, we didn’t have high hopes when it came to a Tomatini tinny. We’re somewhat martini-neutral anyway, so adding in a well known pizza chain, and its passata sauce, we were more intrigued than optimistic.

Imagine if you liquified a pizza, and then added a load of vodka to it, and that’s pretty much what you’ve got.

In a good way, we hasten to add.

It is one of the most confusing things we’ve ever imbibed, without disliking it. It doesn’t taste quite like a normal Tomatini which usually has a light pink blush, or rosy red hue. This one is a dark red that, when poured, looks like something that would be Dracula’s usual tipple. Also, it has far more flavour than a usual Tomatini - notes of Italian herbs like oregano and rosemary. It may have been placebo or just the phantom of pizzas past, but we could swear they had garlic in there too.

However, the alcohol content was perfect - it has that strong kick of booze that you want from a martini without being overpowering. It was perfectly balanced by the flavours without making your eyes water. In terms of a tinned cocktail, it hits all the notes you want. Although definitely make sure to shake well and serve as cold as possible for the full effect.

In terms of flavour, well that’s probably up to the drinker, but it has to be said that Papa Johns have done this surprisingly well — especially for a non-drinks based company (although rumour has it that they teamed up with master mixologists Sip Social to get it just right). The vine-ripened sauce is blended with a basil-infused vodka and thyme flavoured vermouth which is why you get such a deep pizza-ry flavour.