Don Papa brings the spirit of Sugarlandia to London for one week only

For the rest of this week, until the 22nd of June, rum enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the lush and mysterious world of Sugarlandia as Don Papa, a single-island rum from the Philippines, celebrates its UK relaunch. Coinciding with Philippine Independence Day, Don Papa is transforming Future Stores, a new concept space on Tottenham Court Road, into a vibrant sensory experience to showcase its rum and culture.

The goal of the launch is to bring Sugarlandia – the untamed spiritual home that inspires every bottle of Don Papa – to life, highlighting Filipino culture along the way in an immersive experience. If you attend the event, you’ll also see a 3D art installation designed by Ada Sokol, curated exclusively for Don Papa.

A post shared by Don Papa Rum (@donpaparum) A photo posted by on

Guided tastings of Don Papa’s collection are also on offer, including the award-winning Gayuma and an exclusive preview of Masskara, a bold spiced expression infused with Filipino botanicals set to launch here in the UK later this year, meaning you can get a cheeky first look at Don Papa’s latest offering.

In addition to the rum and art on offer, there is also traditional Filipino ice cream from Araw, London's coolest ice cream brand on the block. One taste of its classic or adventurous flavours - ube, black sesame, masala chai - immerses you even further into the vibrant culture and origins of this rum brand. Whether you're a seasoned rum connoisseur, simply curious, or just find yourself in the area, this celebration is worth a look.

The event has already begun, running from Thursday the 12th of June until Sunday, the 22nd. It’s open from 12pm to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays. You can find it at Future Stores, 95 Oxford St, London W1D 2AD, just by Tottenham Court Road Station.