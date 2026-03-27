Morley's and Roti King have an epic collab in Brixton this April

Two fast food icons are joining forces for a special Brixton pop-up next month: Morley’s fried chicken and Malaysian street food flinger Roti King.

The result will be a pop-up in Brixton Village, called Bossman Mamak. Put this one in your diary as it will only be around for four days, from April 9th to April 12th — Thursday through to Sunday.

Bossman Mamak will serve just four dishes, and they of course combine Morley’s chicken with the more highly spiced flavours of Roti King. But there is also one option for the veggies and vegans:

Wings & Nasi Lah: Nasi goreng served with sambal and a fried egg and a three-piece selection of chicken wings.

Nasi goreng served with sambal and a fried egg and a three-piece selection of chicken wings. Boss, Ayam Dua!: A simple combo of a duo of wings and fries seasoned with Roti King spice mix, plus a peanut dipping sauce.

A simple combo of a duo of wings and fries seasoned with Roti King spice mix, plus a peanut dipping sauce. Sedap Wrap: Roti King’s signature roti canai filled with chicken tenders and pickled veg achar salad.

Roti King’s signature roti canai filled with chicken tenders and pickled veg achar salad. KL Dirty Fries: Spicy topped fries, with shiitake mushroom rendang, red chillies and spring onion. Your vegan option.

Bossman Mamak will be found at Unit 12FF within Brixton Village, but we expect you may be able to tell where it is by the queues. You’ll also be able to pick up branded tote bags and caps — pricing TBC.

There is already a Morley’s in Brixton, but this will be Roti King’s Brixton debut — to the best of our knowledge, at least.

“Mamak stalls in Malaysia are where everything comes together - after work, after football, where the night ends or carries on,” says Sugen Gopal, Roti King founder, explaining the pop-up's naming.

“When I look at Morley’s in London, I see that same energy and sense of community, which makes this feel bigger than just a collaboration. It’s about two food cultures meeting and finding common ground, built on the same community and just told through different flavours.”

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The first London Roti King restaurant was established in Euston in 2014, and it now has venues in Battersea, Waterloo and Spitalfields too — as well as Edinburgh and Brighton. You don’t want to miss its roti canai, so consider the Sedap Wrap if Bossman Mamak will be your first Roti King experience.

Morley’s barely needs an introduction at this point. It’s a South London institution, founded in Sydenham back in 1985. There are now almost 100 outlets across London and beyond.





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