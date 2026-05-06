The 11 best vegan restaurants in London

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or a curious omnivore – London has some incredible plant-based spots. You’ll find a huge diversity of cuisines from Chinese to Caribbean and much more besides. The capital’s best spots range from great value cheap eats, all the way up to fine dining and the city’s first fully vegan Michelin starred restaurant.

To bring you this list, we’ve teamed up with Clare Every, aka The Little London Vegan. If you haven’t seen her content on Instagram or Tik Tok, she’s a creator who shares her passion for vegan food and the incredible places that serve it in London and beyond. There aren’t many better people to assist us in serving up a selection of the best spots.

Forget the cliches about vegan food and delve into a world of great flavours and burgeoning culinary creativity. If you’re an omnivore dipping a toe into the waters of plant-based food, you certainly won’t miss the meat at these incredible restaurants.

The Little London Vegan selects

(Image credit: Muan Vegan)

1. Muan Vegan,

52-53 Granville Arcade Coldharbour Lane. SW9 8PS

Clare says: "The food here is phenomenal, but this underrated spot doesn’t just serve authentic Thai street food – the decor makes you feel like you’re sitting on a street in Thailand too."

Shortlist says: Leaning into Thai café vibes, as Clare says, Muan Vegan is massively under appreciated. Classic Thai dishes get a vegan make-over, celebrating incredible veg and spices. They also serve up some of the best vegan ‘meat’ you’ll find. The prices are also very reasonable for the location.

(Image credit: Plates via Instagram)

2. Plates

320 Old St., EC1V 9DR

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Clare says: "I mean, it’s the UK’s first vegan Michelin-starred restaurant… need I say more? It’s spectacular in every way."

Shortlist says: Leaning into seasonality, this up market restaurant serves up a mind-blowing eight course tasting menu. Plates shows just how far plant-based cuisine can be refined. This couldn’t be further from the tired cliches about vegan food! If you’re looking for a genuine gastronomic experience or wanting somewhere for a celebration, you can’t go wrong here.

(Image credit: Club Mexicana)

3. Club Mexicana

Square Market Place Food Hall. 22 Leicester. WC2H 7LE

Clare says: "One of the OG vegan spots in London and a firm favourite for a lot of people. I dream about their birria tacos regularly."

Shortlist says: Burritos, tacos, nachos and more – all served up featuring some seriously punchy flavours. There’s a lot to love about this Mexican street food joint. Other locations can be found in the BOXHALL CITY food court near Liverpool Street and Mayfair.

(Image credit: Mukbap)

4. Mukbap

91 Worship St. EC2A 2BG

Clare says: "This tiny mother-and-son owned Korean restaurant can only seat about 10 people, so you may need to queue for a short time but it’s worth the wait."

Shortlist says: Korean culture and food is surging in popularity in the UK right now. As Clare points out, Mukbap is a family affair, serving up extraordinary bibimbap, mouth watering kimchi pancakes and much more besides.

(Image credit: Tendril Kitchen)

5. Tendril Kitchen

5 Princes St. London W1B 2LF

Clare says: "This spot is all about showcasing the beauty and versatility of vegetables and it does it so well. I recommend the tasting menu, so you get a bit of everything!"

Shortlist says: Describing itself as ‘plant first’, Tendril’s menu is approximately 95% vegan, with the occasional dish using dairy products, which is always clearly marked on the menu. Eschewing meat substitutes. This spot will open the eyes of many to what can be achieved with vegetables.

(Image credit: Tangra via Instagram)

6. Tangra

17 Frith St. W1D 4RG

Clare says: "This is one of London’s newer spots, but it has really filled a gap in the market. We desperately needed a cool vegan restaurant in central London with great food and cocktails, that both meat eaters and vegans will love. This Indo-Chinese restaurant is that spot!"

Shortlist says: Funky and fun, Tangra serves up punchy and flavourful food alongside some incredible cocktails. A fine addition to London’s vegan scene, that is perfect for a meal before heading to the theatre, catching some live jazz at Ronnie Scott’s on the other side of the street, or just hanging out and enjoying Soho.

(Image credit: Merkamo via Instagram)

7. Merkamo Ethiopian

42 Hanbury St, London E1 5JL

Clare says: "These guys started on a market stall in Spitalfields and due to popular demand, they've also got their own bricks and mortar venue now. Normally it’s a choice between tastebuds and health but here, you get both!"

Shortlist says :Nestled on a side street just off Brick Lane, this atmospheric restaurant serves up authentic vegan Ethiopian food that is big on flavour. It’s bound to leave you craving your next dose of injera bread!

(Image credit: Jam Delish)

8. Jam Delish

1 Tolpuddle Street N1 0XT

Clare says: "A fully vegan Caribbean spot is no easy feat, but these guys have nailed it. Their head chef, Nathan Collymore combines the skills he learned under Jamie Oliver with his favourite flavours from his Caribbean household."

Shortlist says: Originally operating as a pop-up in Soho before launching its permanent location in the foodie mecca of Islington – Jam Delish has become a firm favourite in the world of London vegan restaurants.

(Image credit: Gauthier)

9. Gauthier Soho

21 Romilly Street, London W1D 5AF

Clare says: "A fine-dining experience that will blow your mind. Alexis Gauthier has owned this restaurant for many years and made the decision to make it plant-based when he himself went vegan. It gained him both criticism and respect for the move, but whatever your thoughts are on it, the food speaks for itself!"

Shortlist says: Alexis Gauthier made an incredibly bold move by transitioning his long-established eponymous restaurant to being entirely vegan. Five years on, the restaurant continues to thrive and like Plates demonstrates just how refined vegan food can be.

Shortlist's picks

(Image credit: Mildreds)

10. Mildred’s

45 Lexington St, Carnaby, London W1F 9AN

Mildred’s is a London plant-based staple. Originally opening on Greek Street, before moving to its current location – it used to be vegetarian, before transitioning to a fully vegan menu. Now with six locations, serving up their signature mix of cuisines from curries to excellent burgers, Lexington Street remains their most atmospheric restaurant. The longevity of Mildred’s is a testament to the ability of this relaxed restaurant to change and adapt over time.

A post shared by Bubala (@bubala_london) A photo posted by on

11. Bubala

15 Poland St, London, W1F 8QE

Bubala first started life as a pop up in London markets. before opening its first site in Spitalfiels in 2019. Whilst it's not a fully vegan restaurant, everything on the menu is vegan unless stated otherwise, which means you have a smattering of vegetarian dishes across its varied menus. Meaning 'darling' in Yiddish, Bubala is a Middle Eastern inspired eatery with the most delicious, fresh, and vibrant food which will have everyone – veggies, vegans, and meat-devotees alike – all clamouring for seconds. If you're looking for a restaurant where you'll walk away with your mind blown and your stomach dangerously full, Bubala need to be on your list.

You can find Claire's map of Vegan Eats in London via her website.





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