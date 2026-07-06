Ride a beautifully restored 1930s Tube train through London this month

Most Tube journeys aren't exactly memorable. Delays, packed carriages and someone eating tuna at 8am tend to see to that.

One weekend later this month, you can swap the usual Metropolitan line service for something far more special, as the London Transport Museum brings its beautifully restored vintage trains back to the tracks.

Taking place on Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th of July, the heritage journeys depart from Amersham and give passengers the chance to travel aboard authentic London Underground trains dating back almost a century.

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The headline act is the museum's meticulously restored 1938 Tube Stock, complete with Art Deco styling, red and green wool upholstery, polished wood interiors and period light fittings. These trains were a genuine milestone for the Underground when they first entered service, becoming the first fleet to house all of their electrical equipment beneath the floor, creating more space for passengers. They remained in service for almost 50 years before being retired.

If that's not enough nostalgia, there's also the chance to ride in elegant 1950s railway carriages hauled by the legendary Sarah Siddons, one of the Metropolitan Railway's iconic electric locomotives from the 1920s. Named after the celebrated Welsh actress, Sarah Siddons is one of the few surviving locomotives of its kind still in operation today, making appearances only at special heritage events.

Passengers can choose between several different routes across the Metropolitan line. Saturday's return trip runs between Amersham and Watford, while Sunday's return service travels to Harrow-on-the-Hill before heading back. Single journeys to Harrow-on-the-Hill are also available across the weekend for those after a shorter trip.

Unlike your usual Tube journey, though, you won't be tapping in with an Oyster card. Adult tickets start from £22, rising to £40 depending on the journey, with concessions available for children.

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Whether you're a lifelong railway enthusiast or simply fancy seeing London from a very different seat, it's one of the capital's most unique heritage experiences, and one that only comes around a handful of times each year.





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