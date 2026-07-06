Xbox's latest layoffs show the games industry is entering a worrying new era

The video games industry has had a rough few years. Studio closures, mass layoffs, ballooning development costs and an increasing shift towards digital-only gaming have all become depressingly familiar headlines. This week, things took another significant turn.

Xbox has confirmed it's laying off more than 1,600 employees immediately, with parent company Microsoft planning to cut 4,800 jobs overall as part of a wider restructuring. Even more strikingly, Xbox says it expects to eliminate more than 3,200 roles during its current financial year, making this one of the biggest shake-ups in the brand's history.

The announcement follows reports from Bloomberg earlier this summer that several Xbox-owned studios were at risk, including Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, Ninja Theory, Undead Labs and Arkane.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Rather than outright closures across the board, the picture is more complicated. Compulsion Games and Double Fine will become independent studios, retaining ownership of their IP and enough funding to develop their next projects. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs are set to continue under new ownership, with financial backing to finish Senua and State of Decay 3. Arkane, meanwhile, faces a far less certain future, with consultations now underway to determine what happens next.

The cuts also extend well beyond Xbox's development studios, affecting staff across Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, King, Mojang and Xbox Game Studios.

In a memo to employees, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said: "Our business today is not healthy." Despite the scale of the layoffs, Xbox says none of its previously announced first-party games has been cancelled.

The timing is particularly striking. Sharma only recently took over the role and initially won praise from fans by introducing new community initiatives, reaffirming console exclusives like the next Gears of War and Clockwork Revolution, and reshaping Xbox's broader strategy. That early goodwill has now been overshadowed by sweeping job cuts and yet another round of hardware price increases.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The layoffs also arrive during a period of wider uncertainty for the games industry. Just days earlier, PlayStation confirmed plans to stop releasing first-party games on physical discs from 2028, a move that has reignited speculation that the next generation of consoles could become entirely digital. Combined with rising game prices, subscription changes and increasing consolidation among major publishers, it's becoming clear that the traditional console market is changing rapidly.

Whether these changes ultimately strengthen the industry's future or simply accelerate its growing pains remains to be seen. For the thousands of developers, artists, writers and support staff now facing redundancy, though, that debate is likely to feel a long way off.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



