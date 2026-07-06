King's Cross's free canal-side cinema returns for the summer: all the films you can see

Last week a London summertime insitutition returned to King's Cross, the Everyman on the Canal cinema.

It’s found just a few minutes’ walk from the King’s Cross and St Pancras Internatonal stations. And is a top place to spend a warm summer evening, as well as check out what’s happening at the Wimbledon tennis tournament during the day, if you work nearby.

At present, Wimbledon dominates the Everyman on the Canal daytime schedule, but there are still daily film screenings at 5pm and 7:30pm. Films take over entirely from 13th July, with four screening at day, starting at 12pm. Slots are at 12, 2:30pm, 5pm and 7:30pm.

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There are no booking here, no tickets. You just turn up and hope to find a spot on the steps beside the canal.

The schedule is packed with crowd-pleasing movies, sensibly taking a turn for more adult fare for the 7:30pm slot each day.

Some screenings that caught our eye include Cinema Paradiso at 5pm on 16th July, a Thursday, Dune: Part One on 28th July at 7:30pm and Clueless at 7:30pm on 1st August or 5pm on 13th August.

And today? For the 6th July line-up there’s 10 Things I Hate About You at 5PM followed by Song Sung Blue — a biopic about a Neil Diamond tribute band starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson — at 7:30pm.

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You can pick up soft drinks, £6 ice creams, popcorn and £11.95 cocktails at Everyman on the Canal itself, while the nearby area is not short of eateries if you fancy something more substantial.

The Everyman on the Canal programme runs until 16th August, letting the curtain close with a suitably London-relevant screening of Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Check out the full programme:

(Image credit: Everyman)

Or if that's a little too small for comfort, head to the Everyman on the Canal website.

Not going to be around King’s Cross so much? While it’s not free, consider Rooftop Cinema Club, found in Peckham and Stratford, instead. If offers screenings of key Wimbledon and World Cup matches, as well as film screenings throughout the summer.





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