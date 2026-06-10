The UK's biggest burger festival comes to London this weekend

Burger fan? You’ll have to travel to a place you might not expect this weekend for one of the biggest burger events of the year: Richmond.

Burger Fest is taking over Richmond Athletic Ground from 12-14th June, and is a celebration of all things burger that features the wares of some of the best burger-makers in the country.

It will also see the UK Burger Championships take place, and there will of course be plenty of places to pick up a drink — including beers and cocktails — as well as burgers.

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Even the most hungry can only sample so many burgers, but standard burger prices are capped at £10 max during the show.

Tickets for Burger Fest are currently on their third release, and who you’re coming with will determine which day you should pick.

There are four sessions. 4pm to 10pm slots on Friday and Saturday are for adults only. 10am to 3pm on Friday and the 12pm to 6pm Sunday sessions are family-friendly affairs.

And at the time of writing, adult tickets will set you back between £16.50 and £19.80, varying slightly based on the session you pick. Under 11s pay just £1.10 while those aged 11 to 17 pay £8.80 for entry.

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Last year’s Burger Fest winner was MeatCastles, which is returning to defend its title. But there are plenty more burger-makers coming for the win, including:

7Bone

Babble Hove

Baggio Burger

Baps Belfast

Black Bear Burger

Bun & Sum

Bun X

Chicken George x The Rib Man

Clucking Oinks

Dash Burger

Dom’s Subs x Jupiter Burger

Gurt Wings

Hills BBQ

Meatcastles

Meatstop

Please Sir One Bite

Smash & Slide

Smith’s of Bourton

Strip Club Street Food

Zephyr Burgers

One other we’d advise not missing is Black Bear Burger, which won the 2025 National Burger Awards top accolade for its miso bacon burger. The celebrated burger flingers are bringing out their Black Bear Burger Miso 2.0 for the weekend only, too.

2025’s Burger Fest took place in Signature Brew, Blackhorse Road, so this year should have a whole lot more space. Burger Fest claims it’s the “biggest burger festival” in the UK.

You’d have to travel a good long way to sample plenty of the participants usually, too. Zephyr Burgers is based in Plymouth, for example, while Clucking Oinks is from York. Suddenly Richmond doesn’t seem so far away.





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