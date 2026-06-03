Ocado recruits Harry Redknapp for surprise delivery service during the World Cup

With another huge summer of football just around the corner, brands are inevitably scrambling for ways to attach themselves to the beautiful game. Some wheel out former players for a quick advert, others stick a football on the packaging and call it a day. Ocado, however, has gone a step further by recruiting Harry Redknapp to deliver a full-blown dressing room team talk to its drivers.

The online supermarket has unveiled a new campaign built around limited-edition Half-Time Delivery bundles, designed for football fans who can't bear the thought of missing a goal while making a snack run.

According to Ocado's research, 69% of Brits have missed an iconic football moment after leaving the room at exactly the wrong time, which feels entirely believable if you've ever watched your team score while you're halfway through opening a packet of crisps in the kitchen.

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To launch the service, Redknapp has been drafted in to put Ocado's delivery drivers through their paces. The campaign video sees the former Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham manager arrive at a training ground before delivering one of his trademark motivational speeches, complete with references to former players and the sort of old-school football wisdom that made him one of the game's most entertaining personalities.

The bundles themselves are built around tournament-inspired food and drink. The Best of British package includes staples such as pork pies, sausage rolls and tea, while the Host Nation Hotlist leans into North American flavours with tacos and sweet treats. There's also a Global Flavours bundle featuring snacks and dishes inspired by countries including Spain, France, Japan and Australia.

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The hook is that the bundles are delivered specifically during half-time, meaning fans can restock without risking missing a decisive goal, controversial VAR check or inevitable social media meltdown.

It's a smart idea because it taps into something every football fan recognises. Nobody wants to be the person who misses the biggest moment of the match because they decided to put the kettle on. And while the chances of Harry Redknapp personally arriving at your front door remain slim, the campaign at least captures the chaotic energy of tournament football better than most.

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The Half-Time Delivery bundles will be available in London and Manchester on the 17th of June, 23rd of June and 27th of June, with spaces strictly limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For everyone else, Ocado's wider football-themed Fan Zone will be stocked with all the snacks, drinks and last-minute essentials required for a summer spent shouting at the television.





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