Chris Kamara's big predictions ahead of the summer and why fans should "just enjoy what you see"

For many football fans, tournament season comes with a familiar feeling: excitement mixed with the nagging fear that someone is about to ask them to explain the offside rule.

According to new research commissioned by Asda, 60% of Brits consider themselves "fair-weather fans", while almost half admit they feel out of their depth when football chat starts flying around.

But if you're worried about not knowing every tactical nuance or refereeing law, footballing legend and National Treasure Chris Kamara has a simple message: don't.

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"You don't need to know all the rules," Kamara tells Shortlist. "Just talk about what you see and enjoy what you see."

Chris Kamara & Kris Boyd Explain Football Basics | Asda Match Day Fit ⚽️ - YouTube Watch On

It's a refreshingly uncomplicated view from one of football's most recognisable broadcasters, particularly at a time when the game often feels buried beneath statistics, tactical analysis and endless debates about VAR.

"Football is fun," he says. "Hopefully, I've reflected that over the years. It's a serious business, but you've got to enjoy yourself and have fun.

"Technical terms of football are important, and stats are important, but they're for the professionals. The bystanders like me who just want to enjoy the game, enjoy it."

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It's this message that's led to Asda's Match Fit campaign in the hope of helping fans of any level enjoy the upcoming World Cup. So if you're in an Asda and see a badge reading ‘Football Fanatic’ or ‘Fair Weather Fan’ on a member of staff, it means they're game for a chat, just as we spoke with Chris. We covered VAR, the beautiful game and his predictions before the summer:

(Image credit: Asda)

Modern football has become increasingly complicated, with rule changes and technological interventions creating fresh confusion for casual viewers.

Few topics divide supporters more than VAR, and Kamara admits his own relationship with the technology has changed over time.

"I was a massive campaigner for VAR," he says.

Having spent years analysing controversial incidents on television, Kamara initially believed the system would eliminate many of the game's most obvious mistakes.

Instead, he's become frustrated by the people operating it.

"It's not the technology. What they have to understand is it's the people using the technology who are not good enough," he says.

"They get some good calls right, but others they don't."

Kamara believes football authorities should bring former professionals into the decision-making process to provide additional context.

"Within a group of VAR people, they should have an ex-professional to give their point of view," he explains.

It's a criticism many supporters will recognise. While technology can provide the evidence, Kamara argues football still needs people who understand the realities of the game itself.

What makes a great pundit?

Few broadcasters are better placed to answer this question.

Kamara spent decades becoming one of football's most beloved television personalities, combining insight with warmth and humour. His infamous "unbelievable Jeff" moment remains one of the most iconic clips in British sports broadcasting.

So what separates the best pundits from the rest?

"Be honest," he says. "Say what you see. Don't try to make out what you see is anything different than what anybody else sees and explain it in a way that's comfortable for the viewer."

For Kamara, clarity matters more than showing off expertise.

"Don't try and hit them with science," he explains.

It's a philosophy that arguably explains his enduring popularity. While football coverage has become increasingly analytical, Kamara built his reputation on making the game accessible.

Unbelievable Jeff, even in Tanzania

Chris Kamara misses red card on Soccer Saturday 😂 - YouTube Watch On

Kamara spent decades becoming one of football's most beloved television personalities, combining insight with warmth and humour. His infamous "unbelievable Jeff" and the iconic moment he missed a red card remains one of the most iconic clips in British sports broadcasting.

The clip has followed him far beyond football, too.

"Me and my wife went on safari to Tanzania," he says. "We love travelling and even out in Tanzania people recognised me. Asking how I missed the red card"

"It's caught the imagination of everybody."

More than a decade on, it's still the moment most people bring up when they meet him.

"Every single day somebody will say, 'Unbelievable, Jeff'," he laughs.

The theme running through Kamara's answers is accessibility.

Whether he's talking about fans, punditry or tournament football, he repeatedly returns to the idea that football should be open to everyone.

"Football is worldwide. It brings everybody together," he says.

Kamara points to his travels around the globe as evidence.

"Wherever you go, there is somebody wearing a football shirt. Whether it's a Premier League shirt or club colours, football brings the world together. It really does."

He argues that no other sport has quite the same universal reach.

"As far as football is concerned, it transcends everybody."

That collective spirit is what he hopes first-time viewers will take away from any major tournament this summer.

"The whole country would celebrate if we win that big tournament this year," he says.

Kammy's tournament predictions

(Image credit: Asda)

Asked for his quickfire predictions ahead of the tournament, Kamara wasn't short of confidence when it came to England's chances.

Winners: England

England Main challengers: Spain, France, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil

Spain, France, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil Dark horses: Scotland ("I'd love to say Scotland. I'll be supporting them, of course.")

Scotland ("I'd love to say Scotland. I'll be supporting them, of course.") Player of the tournament: Harry Kane

Harry Kane Golden Boot winner: Harry Kane

Kamara believes Kane is primed for a much stronger tournament than his last major international outing.

"I was out in Germany for the Euros, and he didn't look fit at all," he says. "This season I've watched him, and he looks fit and in top form. His finishing has never ever been questioned.

"The Golden Boot and player of the tournament. Please." Chris went on to add that Kane should be one of the favourites for this year's Ballon d'Or.

For Kamara, though, the beauty of football isn't really about trophies, tactics or technology.

It's about enjoyment. "Football is fun," he says.

"It's a serious business, but you've got to enjoy yourself and have fun."

And for anyone worried they don't know enough to join the conversation this summer, his advice couldn't be simpler.

"You don't need to know all the rules. Just enjoy what you see."





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