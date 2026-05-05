Fenix restaurant: A fine dining twist on Greek cuisine as Mayfair takes on the Mediterranean

If there’s one thing London does well it’s restaurants – and Bill Nighy casually reading paperbacks in cafes, but mainly the restaurants. Between the Pan Asian, fusion, immersive, and a whole thesaurus of other adjectives which masquerade as dining spots, it can be hard to separate the good from the not so good.

One of the latest additions to Mayfair’s leafy and luxurious lanes is Fenix, a modern style Greek inspired restaurant that went in for beachy minimalism and ended up turning the dial all the way to over the top in the best – and chicest – way.

WHERE IS IT?

Fenix is slap bang on Picadilly St, opposite Green Park Station in Mayfair. It’s conveniently located if you’re in central, and easy to get to if you’re further out.

Fenix is a new restaurant that only opened up a couple of months ago so it’s a fairly new spot on the scene. It’s a fine dining, posh London spin on that kind of Greek Taverna grub that makes you temporarily think about relocating to said Greek island and becoming a full-time fisherman.

What's Special?

It’s a Mayfair restaurant so you know it’s going to be fairly special. The interiors are seriously swoon worthy, in a way that feels like a bougie Ibiza beach bar club decided to take a gap year and try out London life. Picture large lantern style rattan pendants, marbled walls and woven chairs which double as comfortable tables à deux.

And speaking of a mini relocation, the Executive Chef - Zisis - is a Greek native who relocated to the UK, and brings a modern approach to traditional Aegean ingredients and flavours, drawing inspiration from his time living and working in both Northern Greece and the Cyclades islands. No imposter food here.

(Image credit: Fenix)

What's new?

As mentioned, the whole place only opened up in March 2026 so the restaurant itself is still firmly the new kid on the block. It’s the second site for the team who launched Fenix Manchester in 2023.

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Expect elemental cocktails all themed around Greek mythology, and a menu that will have you recalling hazy ouzo laced days and a distant rendition of Hold My Hand rattling around your brain as you bite into Greek-inspired dish after dish.

Jess Glynne - Hold My Hand [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

Who should you bring?

There are a lot of different people at Fenix, from groups of friends hanging out and catching up, to post work hang outs, as well as smaller tables of two which are perfect for couples. Despite the more upmarket tone, it has a surprisingly laid back atmosphere, so you’re not feeling self-consciously on display.

What should you wear?

See above re: laid back yet upmarket; most people were there after a Wednesday work day so something slightly more on the polished side of "put together" will serve you well. It’s not that you’ll be reprimanded or sniffed at for your scruffy jeans and baggy tee, it’s just that you might feel a little underdressed.

What will you pay?

(Image credit: Fenix)

We’re not going to go in for any euphemisms – straight up it ain’t cheap. It’s not Michelin level, shall-we-remortgage-the-house level, but you'll be paying around £20 for a Meze dish, and £35 for a main. Although, the portions very much lean toward the small side across the menus. Even if you’re getting some classic spreads, you’ll clock up a £30 bill pretty easily – all the spreads and dips come with an £8 price tag, including the hummus, which should give you an idea on how much you’ll be spending on a scale of Lidl to Fortnum & Masons.

A side salad will be between £15 to £19 which will serve two people fairly well. Cocktails wise, they’re all priced around £16 and £18, with a glass of wine being around the same. The meat and fish is the big draw for the restaurant, and you can choose between having a smaller solo portion or going for a sharer between two of you.

If you're going for something meaty or fishy off the grill, prices start at £30 for the seabass fillet, with the Lamb Shank setting you back £45, all the way up to the £70 / £80 territory for the Wagyu or Brill.

What should you drink?

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of what to go for, it’s the Greek wine you want to try. A criminally underrated country for wine production full stop, Fenix highlights a couple of the best bottles from small traditional vineyards. The Greek white is basically the drink equivalent of switching on aeroplane mode.

We’re not saying that the cocktails are disappointing, but we will say that we struggled to find one that impressed us and for the hefty price tag attached, you’re better off skipping them.

The alcohol free cocktails on the other hand are innovative, delicious, and some of the most thoughtfully crafted ones we’ve seen in London, so if you're looking for a tipple to mark the occasion but not your liver, these are definitely worth sampling.

Three must try dishes?

(Image credit: Future)

Blame the English weather and the sudden splurge of sunshine which has got us all in the mood for Pimms and Picky Bits but some of our favourites on the menu weren't the big hitting mains, but the spreads and sides. Call us Oliver Putnam from Only Murders In The Building.

(Image credit: Future)

The Aubergine & Feta dip is what I'd imagine Greece tastes like if you bit into it in some kind of Disney version. The aubergine is almost barbecued in flavour, chargrilled and smoky blended with creamy, salty feta which will leave you contemplating keeping sheep or goats.

The moussaka is probably the favourite dish at Fenix, although forget what you think you know about it. Rather than the Greek-lasagne-style one-pot-dish that you might expect, it's more of a deconstructed approach with a tangle of aubergine and braised beef, topped with a creamy slab of bechemel.

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Okay, it's not technically a dish but the Greek wine is a must, whatever you take away from this review, TRY THE WINE. The Moschofilero white wine is stunning (£34 for a carafe), as is the Vilana-Vidiano (£25.50 for a carafe) if you want something a little lighter on the wallet.

The Malagouzia-Assyrtiko is a more aromatic white if you want something a little more intense. The Greek Rosé is definitely worth checking out too if you want something that screams summer. The Moschofilero Rosé ‘Theone’ is one of the more reasonable at £14 a glass, and will make you temporarily forget you're in a low-lit restaurant in London not watching a Greek sunset.

Get on the Guestlist?

Fenix is definitely still taking baby steps as it gets up and running, with service being fairly slow and not exactly what you’d expect for the price. If you’re a vegetarian you may want to give it a miss, but the meat-heavy menu will bring back joyous Mediterranean memories for those that tuck in as the open fire seafood is what shines here, along with the modern twist on a classic mousakka.





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