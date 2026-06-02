Burger King is giving away free Pringles Chicken Fries in London this week

Burger King and Pringles are back with another gloriously unnecessary food mash-up, and this one might be their best yet.

Landing in Burger King restaurants across the UK from the 9th of June, the new Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Chicken Fries take one of the chain'smore interesting menu items and coat it in the unmistakable flavour of arguably Pringles' greatest crisp.

For anyone unfamiliar with the cult of Chicken Fries, they're exactly what they sound like: strips of 100% chicken breast shaped like chips, wrapped in a crispy coating and served in a box that's become a fast-food icon in its own right. They've disappeared and returned from menus so many times over the years that each comeback now feels like a mini event.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

This latest version sees them dusted with Pringles' Sour Cream & Onion seasoning, combining that tangy, savoury flavour with the crunchy coating of the Chicken Fries. It's the sort of collaboration that sounds completely ridiculous until you realise you immediately want to try it.

If you're too impatient to wait until the nationwide launch, Burger King is hosting a one-day giveaway in London this week. On the 4th of June, the chain's Tottenham Hale branch will host what it's calling the Crumb Exchange, giving away free portions of the new Chicken Fries before anyone else can buy them.

(Image credit: Burger king x Pringles)

The catch is that you'll need to bring along an empty large tube of Pringles Sour Cream & Onion. Hand it over between midday and 4pm and you'll receive a free nine-piece portion of the new Chicken Fries while stocks last. It's a fairly niche form of currency, admittedly, but probably one of the few occasions where hanging onto an empty crisp tube might actually pay off.

The collaboration follows a growing trend of brands turning crisp flavours into full menu items, but this one feels like a particularly natural fit. Sour Cream & Onion has long been one of Pringles' most recognisable flavours, while Chicken Fries remain one of Burger King's most popular snacks. Put the two together and you've essentially created the fast-food equivalent of emptying a tube of Pringles during a football match.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Chicken Fries launch nationwide on the 9th of June and will be available in restaurants, through the Burger King app, via click and collect and on delivery platforms.

Like most fast-food collaborations these days, they're only sticking around for a limited time, so anyone curious should probably get involved before they disappear back into the fast-food vault.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



