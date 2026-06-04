Vue Finchley Road is getting luxury recliners and upgraded screens

For many Londoners, a trip to Vue Finchley Road is simply part of the furniture. Nestled inside the O2 Centre, it's long been one of North London's go-to cinemas for everything from Marvel blockbusters and horror hits to live sport and theatre screenings. Now it's about to get a significant upgrade.

Vue has begun work on a major refurbishment of the venue, with all 12 screens set to receive improvements alongside a complete refresh of the cinema's retail and foyer spaces. The project will be carried out in phases over the coming months, allowing the cinema to remain open throughout while individual screens are temporarily taken offline.

The first phase of work sees six screens close as they're fitted with Laser by Barco projection technology, which promises brighter images, sharper visuals and improved contrast. Dolby sound systems will also be installed, helping create a more immersive cinema experience whether you're watching the latest action blockbuster or settling in for an arthouse release.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Perhaps the biggest change for regular visitors, however, will be the seating. The upgraded auditoriums will feature Vue's premium Lux and Ultra Lux recliner seats, bringing the sort of comfort usually reserved for the chain's flagship locations.

Ultra Lux is Vue's top-tier offering, featuring fully reclining seats, additional personal space, storage compartments for coats and bags, individual comfort controls and even built-in drink coolers. It's the sort of seat designed to make three-hour epics feel considerably less daunting.

The refurbishment isn't limited to the screens themselves. Later phases will see the foyer transformed into Vue Your Way, the chain's new self-service retail concept. Designed to streamline the pre-film experience, it allows guests to scan tickets, customise snack bundles and check out via self-service tills, with staff on hand to help where needed.

While cinema operators continue looking for ways to tempt audiences away from streaming services and back into theatres, premium experiences have become an increasingly important battleground. Recliners, laser projection and upgraded sound systems are quickly becoming the standard at modern multiplexes, and Vue's investment in Finchley Road suggests it sees the venue as a key part of its London portfolio going forward.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cinema will remain open throughout the refurbishment, with screens reopening in stages as work progresses. When the project is completed later this year, North London film fans can expect a significantly more luxurious place to catch the latest big-screen releases.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



