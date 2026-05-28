Khao-Sō-i, Fitzrovia: London’s most addictive noodle dish comes with a front-row seat to the kitchen

There are plenty of Thai restaurants in central London. Very few make you immediately start planning your return visit before you've settled the bill.

Khao-Sō-i, tucked away in Fitzrovia’s Market Place, manages it within about 10 minutes.

Built around Northern Thailand’s signature noodle dish, the restaurant combines genuinely ridiculous food with an open kitchen that turns dinner into a full-blown spectacle. Chefs torch, fry and plate dishes right in front of you, cocktails arrive packed with unexpected twists and the signature khao soi itself is the type of meal that completely derails conversation at the table.

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It also pulls off something increasingly rare for central London. It feels cool without trying too hard. Relaxed without being forgettable. And despite sitting moments from Oxford Street, it somehow avoids feeling swallowed up by the usual West End chaos.

Where is it?

Khao-Sō-i is tucked into Market Place, just off Oxford Street, sitting between Great Portland Street and Great Titchfield Street. On paper, it sounds like it should be absolute chaos. In reality, it somehow feels hidden away from the worst of central London.

That’s partly down to the square itself. There’s outdoor seating, a bit of breathing room and none of the usual shoulder-to-shoulder Oxford Circus madness. In summer, it’s exactly the kind of place you end up lingering outside longer than planned with a drink in hand.

What’s special?

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The clue is very much in the name. Khao-Sō-i is built around khao soi, the Northern Thai noodle dish that genuinely threatens to ruin lesser noodle dishes afterwards.

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The whole place feels like dinner and a live performance rolled into one. Grab one of the counter seats facing the kitchen, and you get a front-row view of chefs torching, frying and plating dishes with serious precision. It adds proper energy to the room without feeling over-the-top.

The khao soi arrives with its own tray of extras so you can tweak the bowl exactly how you want it. More spice, more crunch, more coconut, extra herbs. It’s one of those rare interactive touches that actually improves the meal rather than distracting from it.

The key thing is that the base dish is already ridiculous before you even touch the extras.

The cocktails deserve credit, too. These aren’t just decent restaurant drinks. They’re properly thought-through, served with Thai twists, unusual ingredients and enough originality to stop you from auto-ordering the same old margarita.

What’s new?

Khao-Sō-i rotates seasonal specials, which means there’s usually something worth swerving your regular order for.

The standout during our visit was the Gang knew wan, a Thai New Year-inspired green curry that delivered everything you want from comfort food while still feeling far more refined than your average takeaway version.

The team also hinted at plans to make greater use of the outdoor space during the summer, potentially introducing barbecue-style cooking and open-air food setups. Given how good the atmosphere already is, that feels like a very savvy move.

Who should you bring?

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This is one of those rare restaurants that works for pretty much every occasion.

It’s ideal for date night thanks to the low lighting, open kitchen and genuinely brilliant cocktails, but it’s equally good for post-shopping dinners, catch-ups with mates or business lunches that don’t descend into another painfully bland chain booking.

Despite being moments from Oxford Street, the restaurant still feels tucked away enough to avoid the usual central London stress.

What to wear?

The beauty of Khao-Sō-i is that it doesn’t demand a full personality change at the door.

During the day, especially in warm weather, shorts and a T-shirt feel completely fine, particularly if you’re sitting outside. There’s a relaxed energy to the place that makes casual dressing work naturally.

In the evening, things shift slightly. The lighting softens, the cocktails start flowing and the room feels a touch more elevated, so you’ll probably want to make a bit more effort. Still, this is polished casual rather than full Mayfair mode.

What will you pay?

For central London, the pricing feels surprisingly fair.

Starters sit around the £10-12 mark, cocktails hover around £14 and the signature khao soi dishes range from £19.50 for chicken up to £49 for langoustine.

The Wagyu khao soi comes in at £31 and earns every penny.

You can comfortably do starters, mains and drinks here without immediately regretting your financial decisions afterwards, which feels increasingly rare in this part of London.

Must try dishes

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The khao soi is the headline act for a reason.

The broth is outrageously rich without becoming heavy, the noodles are spot on and the whole thing somehow manages to taste deeply comforting while still feeling refined. It’s the sort of dish that briefly kills conversation at the table.

For starters, the Moo ping (£10) delivers smoky, sweet pork packed with flavour, while the Gai Yang Pong Yi Ra (£12) keeps things lighter without sacrificing richness.

If the Gang knew wan is available when you visit, it’s well worth ordering too.

The compact menu also works massively in the restaurant’s favour. Nothing feels like filler. Every dish is there because they know they can absolutely nail it.

What to drink?

The drinks menu could comfortably stand on its own as a reason to visit.

The Doi Umeshu (£14) was the standout, mixing sake with ube pearls to create something halfway between a cocktail and bubble tea in the best possible way.

The Siam Punch (£8) from the alcohol-free menu feels properly considered rather than thrown in as an obligation, while the Neckstamper IPA (£7) cuts through the richer dishes perfectly.

Even the pomegranate lemonade (£5) feels far more polished than it has any right to.

Get on the Guestlist?

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Khao-Sō-i gets the balance exactly right. Relaxed without feeling lazy, stylish without trying too hard and completely confident in the food it puts in front of you.

Even after one visit, it already has that dangerous quality where you start planning your return before you’ve fully left the table.

Mainly because once you’ve had the khao soi, your brain keeps bringing it up at wildly inconvenient moments.

You can check out Khao-Sō-i at: 9–10 Market Place, London, United Kingdom W1W 8AQ





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