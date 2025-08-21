IKEA is launching a meatball plate - and it's genius

Going to Ikea is a rite of passage at this point; whether it’s your first rented room, uni, or maybe even launching your own business from that home office, we’d bet there’s a SKRUTT or a HÄSTVISKARE lurking around your pad somewhere.

The only thing more famous than its affordable furniture? Its meatballs, of course. But now, the retail giant released what might be its best invention yet - and that’s a high bar after its retro-style Bluetooth speakers. Introducing: the meatball plate. Someone crack open the Lingonberry jam...

The porcelain serving plate is a sneak peek into Ikea’s upcoming collaboration with Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, who is known for his quirky creations. Rumour has it that one of his other designs from this collection includes a hot dog tray. Clearly, he’s giving the people what they want.

(Image credit: Ikea)

The plate itself is sort of what you’d expect a meatball plate to look like - a central segment running lengthways down the centre of the plate, sort of like a little line-up slot for round things. And, it has been designed to accommodate all your spherical snacks, not just meatballs.

‘I love designing objects for a specific function,' Westman said, adding that: 'The design is simple, lining up the meatballs so each one is visible, like they’re sitting on little thrones.’ Proving once and for all that whimsical is iconic.

(Image credit: Ikea)

And speaking of whimsical, it wouldn’t be a true Ikea collab if the plate didn’t come with some useful instructions. Although you probably won’t need the step-by-step instructions, you can still have a quick flick through to see how to prepare the meatballs, how many to cook, and how best to line them all up.

The Ikea x Gustaf Westman collection will be available from 9th September, and if the meatball plate is anything to go by, we’re in for a cracker of a collab. We just need a Gifflar-dispensing bowl designed, and we will be handing over our money…