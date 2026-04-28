Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal cast in Park Chan-wook’s latest film

If you’re a film maker in the league of Park Chan-wook, then you’d probably also want to make your casting lineup the stuff of dreams – both in terms of fantastic acting, and aesthetically. And, pleasingly, that’s exactly what the film-maker has done, confirming Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Tang Wei for his latest film.

Park Chan-wook will be treating us to a Western thriller for his next film, titled The Brigands of Rattlecreek. The No Other Choice writer, director, and producer will direct the film and adapt the original screenplay from S Craig Zahler.

The film itself has been described as an iconic tale of vengeance and retribution set in the American West . The official synopsis reads: 'A capstone of the themes Park Chan-wook has plumbed across his entire body of work to date, the film is an emotionally explosive and visually stunning meditation on the consequence of violence, the value of family, the power of memory, and the true cost of life.'

We don’t yet know what roles the all star cast will be taking on, although McConaughey has been connected with the project before. He was eyed to star in the film back in 2019 after Amazon acquired the rights to the material. The script first appeared on the coveted Black List back in 2006.

This adaptation won’t be the first time Park has strayed from features set in South Korea, with hits like his English-language 2013 piece Stoker.

Park will also produce for Moho Film, alongside Bradley Fischer (“Zodiac”). Back Jisun for Moho Film, Mike Medavoy and Georgia Kacandes are executive producers.

McConaughey's latest projects include The Lost Bus, an AppleTV film in which he starred alongside America Ferrera and an upcoming TV show, titled Brothers – a fictional version of the lives of McConaughey and Woody Harrelson whose strong friendship is put to the test when they decide to live together with their families at McConaughey's Texas ranch.

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Butler has most recently starred in Darren Aranofsky's Caught Stealing, alongside Matt Smith, and has an upcoming crime film called Enemies, starring opposite Jeremy Allen White. Pascal recently wrapped another neo-Western thriller, Eddington, and is set to star in both upcoming Marvel Avengers films, reprising his role as Reed Richards / Mr Fantastic.





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