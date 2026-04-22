Add an extra-terrestrial tipple to your cocktails with a gin that's been to space

As kids we’re all taught to reach for the stars — and it’s not just the Artemis II crew who took that literally, as distillers over at That Boutique-y Gin Company have been getting in on some interstellar action too.

The gin company is no stranger to creating the kind of bottles that sound like they've been thought up by a group of guys on a fun stag do coming down from an acid trip. Previous releases include an Alamedapocalypse Gin, which according to them “prepares [you] for that fateful day when sharks grow legs and try to take over the planet with their futuristic weaponry, razor-sharp teeth and cut-off jeans.”

The latest release is Moonshot Gin, and the liquid has been made entirely from botanicals that have been sent to space. Specifically, they were sent into the stratosphere at an altitude of at least 20km. This height means each ingredient would have been exposed to extremely low pressures – so low in fact that water and fluids in the body usually boil at body temperature, meaning that some interesting flavours will likely have been prised out of them. If that wasn’t astrological-tastic enough, they threw in some moon rock from a lunar meteorite just to spice it up a little more.

According to the tasting notes, on the nose you’ll get candied peels, starfruit, warming juniper, and lemon thyme. This deepens to cassia and black pepper and a rounded citrus sweetness balanced with a subtle savoury edge on the palate. The finish is rounded with a light touch of lemon sherbet and coriander seed.

Whilst you could drink it neat, the suggestion serving is to mix it up into a Gravatini… AKA a martini. With gravity defying ingredients, naturally.

You may think any thing related with inter galactic, NASA-esque merch would have an astronomical cost attached, but the gin is currently retailing for £21.95 via Master of Malt. So if you do happen to know someone who is obsessed with space and your budget doesn’t stretch to a telescope, then this might not be a bad second choice.





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