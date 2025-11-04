Fireworks in London this week: The best displays you can still see

Want to see some fireworks this year? The bad news is some of the most notable fireworks displays have already happened in London.

Thanks to the dates landing mid-week this year, iconic shows like the Alexandra Palace and Battersea park fireworks shows took place last weekend. Dang.

The good news there are still plenty of displays set to happen on both the night itself, November 5th, and the weekend coming up.

Whether are you in North London or down south, here are some of the fireworks displays you may want to consider.

Byron Park fireworks (Harrow)

November 8th

£14.95

(Image credit: Harrow Fireworks)

Byron Park’s fireworks event is intended to cover Brent, Wembley and Harrow, and is dubbed a celebration of culture. It’s open from 12pm, with plenty of family entertainment on including rides and a “Diwali choreography dance team.” The fireworks display itself kicks off at 7:45pm and lasts for 20 minutes. Bring cash if you intend to try to buy a ticket on the door as cards are apparently not accepted.

Nearest station: Harrow & Wealdstone

Wimbledon Park

8th November

£14.84

(Image credit: Merton Council)

Fancy some South London fireworks at the weekend rather than on bonfire night itself? Wimbledon Park is a top pick. There’s a funfair, bars and food planned. And the fireworks are split into two sessions.

The earlier one is made to be suitable for young children, at 6:45pm, while the proper extravaganza starts at 8:30pm. These are considered two separate sessions, to make sure you buy tickets to the right one.

Nearest station: Wimbledon Park

Morden Park

5th November

£14.84

The first of the Wimbledon area’s fireworks shows is in Morden Park on November 5th. The gates open at 5:15pm, and there are stalls and other funfair-style attractions to keep you entertained until 6:45pm when the first fireworks session starts. This one is designed for younger kids, while the proper — presumably much louder — show begins at 8:30pm. As in the Wimbledon Park event, tickets for the two shows are separate.

Nearest station: Morden

StoneX Stadium fireworks

November 8th

£12

(Image credit: Saracens Ltd)

Hendon’s Saracens stadium is hosting an earlier-than-most fireworks display on November 8th. Gates open at 16:30pm, the fireworks are at 18:30pm. This is not a both-barrels fireworks event, with rides and stacks of funfair-style antics. But we are promised mascots and “performers,” and you can of course buy refreshments on site.

Nearest station: Mill Hill East

Beckenham Fireworks

November 8th

£18.02

(Image credit: 5th Beckenham Scout Group)

South East London’s Beckenham Fireworks support local charities. And while they are not set at the scenic Beckenham Place Park, the Croydon Road Recreation Ground is no stranger to community events. There’s a “quiet” display at 6pm before the main event at 7:15pm. And there are stalls and other entertainments as well as the fireworks. Opens at 16:30pm.

Nearest station: Beckenham Junction

Stow Fireworks Spectacular

November 5th/7th/8th

£9.50

With no fewer than three nights of fireworks, Walthamstow has gone big again this year. And the public has responded, as all three nights are sold out. However, you can get on the waiting list if you’re keen on making it to this one. The displays are at the Walthamstow Cricket, Tennis and Squash Club. As well as funfair stalls and rides, a fire performer breaks up the two main shows. There’s a low noise fireworks display at 6pm, and the full one at 8pm.

Nearest station: Wood Street

Dulwich Firework Display

November 8th

£14.48 (sold out)

(Image credit: Dulwich Sports Club)

Dulwich Sports Club’s fireworks show on November 8th is sold out, but the organisers encourage people to try to obtain a resale ticket through the resale portal Tixel. Less dragged out than most, doors are at 5pm and the event finishes at 19:30pm. However, it does feature up to 90 minutes of live music leading up to the fireworks at 7pm. Plus food and drinks stalls.

Nearest station: North Dulwich





