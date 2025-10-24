London's ramen lovers get a new must-visit restaurant as a Netflix star chef hits the capital

Does the name Ivan Orkin ring a bell? You may well know him from Netflix’s popular Chef’s Table show, and he’s opening up a restaurant in London.

For those not familiar with his work, Orkin is a famed ramen master, and has opened Ivan Ramen restaurants in Tokyo and New York. We in London are next.

Where? Ivan Ramen’s first London spot will sit at 98 Farringdon Road, a 10-minute walk from Farringdon Station.

When? November 19th is when it will first open its doors. You can’t yet book a table, but you can sign up for updates over at the Ivan Ramen UK website.

Dishes on the upcoming menu includes classics like tonkotsu and kara-age chicken, alongside London exclusive dishes like a salt beef East End bagel with karashi mustard mayo, and salt beef bao.

“Tokyo, New York… and now London! What an incredible honour to share our food in three of the world’s most iconic cities,” says Orkin.

“London isn’t just a world-class restaurant destination. It is home to one of the most exciting ramen scenes anywhere. I’ve always loved this city, and I’m beyond thrilled to finally be a part of it.”

A Chef's Table legend

If you fancy catching up with Ivan Orkin’s work, it’s time for a rewatch of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. He featured all the way back in series three, episode 4. It was broadcast in 2017, which feels a world away from 2025.

Ivan Ramen's London expansion is being launched in partnership with Sessions, which specialises in food-by-delivery, including a Netflix deal that brought us the Squid Game burger. But this new restaurant is a good old bricks and mortar location with actual tables — and space for 26 diners.

We don’t yet have the full London menu yet, but the New York one gives you a rough idea of how much we’ll have to fork out to get our noodle on. A bowl of ramen starts at $20, at Ivan Ramen in NYC’s Clinton Street.