London's ramen lovers get a new must-visit restaurant as a Netflix star chef hits the capital
Noodley goodness
Does the name Ivan Orkin ring a bell? You may well know him from Netflix’s popular Chef’s Table show, and he’s opening up a restaurant in London.
For those not familiar with his work, Orkin is a famed ramen master, and has opened Ivan Ramen restaurants in Tokyo and New York. We in London are next.
Where? Ivan Ramen’s first London spot will sit at 98 Farringdon Road, a 10-minute walk from Farringdon Station.
When? November 19th is when it will first open its doors. You can’t yet book a table, but you can sign up for updates over at the Ivan Ramen UK website.
Dishes on the upcoming menu includes classics like tonkotsu and kara-age chicken, alongside London exclusive dishes like a salt beef East End bagel with karashi mustard mayo, and salt beef bao.
“Tokyo, New York… and now London! What an incredible honour to share our food in three of the world’s most iconic cities,” says Orkin.
“London isn’t just a world-class restaurant destination. It is home to one of the most exciting ramen scenes anywhere. I’ve always loved this city, and I’m beyond thrilled to finally be a part of it.”
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
A Chef's Table legend
If you fancy catching up with Ivan Orkin’s work, it’s time for a rewatch of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. He featured all the way back in series three, episode 4. It was broadcast in 2017, which feels a world away from 2025.
Ivan Ramen's London expansion is being launched in partnership with Sessions, which specialises in food-by-delivery, including a Netflix deal that brought us the Squid Game burger. But this new restaurant is a good old bricks and mortar location with actual tables — and space for 26 diners.
We don’t yet have the full London menu yet, but the New York one gives you a rough idea of how much we’ll have to fork out to get our noodle on. A bowl of ramen starts at $20, at Ivan Ramen in NYC’s Clinton Street.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The best travel mugs for your daily commute — tested and proven
Because life’s too short for cold coffee
-
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 review: My new year-round comfort machine
Whether you're looking to warm a room, add a cool breeze to a stuffy flat, or clean up those allergy annoyers, this Dyson has got you covered.