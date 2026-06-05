This huge outdoor festival is back for 2026 – bringing theatre, dance, and visual art to London's streets

London is packed with festivals all year round, but everyone knows a summer festival has the edge – specifically, an edge of added sunburn, potentially dangerous levels dehydration, and people determinedly wearing outfits chosen and purchased when the weather was hypothetical (read: sunny and warm), rather than reality of thunderstorms and bursts of torrential rain. Adding to the lineup of cracking outdoor summer festivals in the Greenwich + Docklands International Festival (GDIF).

The outdoor festival is not your traditional pop stars and poppers, and more performance art. It boasts an impressive array of giant street theatre shows and stunning installations dotted across the borough. It stretches across a couple of weeks in late summer, essentially being London’s answer to the Edinburgh Fringe. Oh, and it's free to attend.

This year’s GDIF festival is running from 21st August until 6th September, with events happening across a range of venues, with plenty of free shows to catch. The theme for this year’s festival is ‘We Move’ which also sort of sums up how most people feel about the apocalyptic is-the-world-ending feeling of 2026 in general.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Olúwatósin Omotosho / Festivals.org)

Kicking off with a performance titled 360, the show will help transform Woolwich’s General Gordon Square into a dance arena where, according to French choreographer Mehdi Kerkouche, “propulsive movement, immersive set design, and electronic music collide in an expression of the aspirations and challenges of a generation on the edge of change.”

The festival has been running for 30 years now, bringing hundreds of never-before-seen images, and performances to Londoners. Alongside the dance spectacular 360, this year’s lineup includes an immersive theatre-meets-film live evening set against the stunning Greenwich Peninsula, a visual effects show transforming Romford Square, and Thamesmead becoming the voice of nature itself.

There will be a son et lumiere show towards the end of the week, as artists use the darkening night skies to create a sound and light show with special effects to create a dazzling spectacle.

On Saturday 5th, deaf choreographer Chris Fonseca will be lifting the lid on toxic masculinity in a fusion of ‘visual vernacular, beatboxing, and hip hop’ in his production Man Down. Another exciting entry on the docket is The Aunties: The House of Masks, a dance-based performance blending different black cultural dance styles, and is the ultimate celebration of Afro dance, exploring resilience, identity, and the unspoken truths hiding behind the smiles at family gatherings.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most of the performances are around 20 minutes each, and all completely free to attend. You can peruse the lineup and check out the details for each show here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



