LEGO One Piece sets are on the way

LEGO has announced One Piece sets are on the way. We don't know what they look like yet, but let's dig in.

This is part of a collaboration with Netflix, suggesting the key inspiration is the live action series rather than the original manga or anime.

But LEGO does reference the anime in its own statement on the upcoming range.



“For the first time, LEGO play and the exciting world of anime meet,” says Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President within the LEGO Group.

"Building the world of ONE PIECE, as depicted in the Netflix live action adaptation, in LEGO brick form has been such an exciting challenge and I couldn't be more excited for fans to experience the new adventures this ONE PIECE collaboration will bring them for the first time.”

We haven’t been given a teaser of what these sets will look like, or how many there will be.

All we have so far is a LEGO-ification of Luffy’s iconic hat, and a promise One Piece minifigs will be involved too.



But we are told the sets will depict “settings and scenes pulled straight from the screen.”

What will LEGO's One Piece sets be?

The obvious first place to start is a LEGO set of Luffy’s ship, with crew aboard.



There’s a design of this exact item in LEGO’s Ideas platform, where anyone can submit their own designs with a view to getting them made.

Radevious’s One Piece: Going Merry set was submitted on December 24, 2024, and currently has 1093 supporters.

A design needs 10,000 supporters to be in with a chance of being made into a real LEGO set. But we’re guessing LEGO had its own design in progress long before this user-made one was posted online.

Netflix’s One Piece show was released on August 31, 2023, and the second season is due this year.

We don’t have a firm release date, but One pIece season 2 is not expected until late in the year. It didn’t begin filming until August 2024, and this was never going to be the quickest and simplest of shoots.

Estimates suggest we’ll see One Piece season 2 hit Netflix by Christmas 2025 if we’re lucky. Hopefully we’ll be able to get our hands on the LEGO One Piece sets a little earlier than that.