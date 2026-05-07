The Bear sets season five release date – and drops a surprise flashback episode

Hit FX show The Bear might be solely responsible for raising the blood pressure of TV watchers everywhere, as the tense show has done more to get people interested in cooking than your old Food Tech teacher ever could.

The fifth season of The Bear will be its last, as confirmed by TV bosses at FX, although they did balance out the bad news with a glimmer of good news in the form of a release date. The fifth and final season will be airing on June 25th, so we really don’t have long to wait for all the hot kitchen action. However, as with the previous seasons, it looks as though the first couple of episodes will drop at once, followed by weekly releases. Cue the emotional rollercoaster and staggered binge watch.

Disney+ also surprised us with a one-off flashback episode called “Gary” which aired on the streaming platform on Tuesday, 5th May. The episode was a standalone hour-long flashback episode showing Jon Bernthal as Mikey on a road trip to Indiana with Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The episode was set before The Bear’s first season, in the lead-up to the birth of Richie’s child, Eva, with then-wife Tiffany.

(Image credit: FX / Disney)

The Bear season 5 is set to pick up on the morning after Sydney, Richie and Natalie find out that Carmy has quit the food industry and is leaving the running of the restaurant to them. According to the synopsis, “With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

The show sees the return of Jeremy Allan White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Abby Elliot as Natalie (Sugar), and Ebon Moss Bachrach as Richie. They’ll be joined by Lionel Boyce, Liza Cólon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson. The Bear has a pretty impressive roster of actors who have made a cameo in one-off episodes, including Olivia Coleman, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, and John Mulaney, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Will Poulter going on to have recurring roles throughout the seasons.

The series will have eight episodes, with the first episodes landing on Hulu at 6pm Pacific Time, which is around 2am (on 26th June) for UK viewers.





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