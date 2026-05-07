Matthew Lillard confirmed to join Superman sequel: Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn’s Superman crash-landed onto screens with a super-duper cinematic spectacle, ushering in a new era for the hero. After an impressive debut as the red-cloaked action figure, David Corenswet will return for the next instalment, Man of Tomorrow – and we finally have some new casting updates: actor Matthew Lillard is set to join him.

Matthew Lillard has joined the quickly growing cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to the DC blockbuster. Deadline first reported that Lillard will be starring, although we don’t yet know in what role.

Man of Tomorrow is set to pick up after the action-packed events of Superman, as the eponymous hero is forced to team up with his nemesis Lex Luther (played by Nicholas Hoult) to defeat an even bigger threat: the super-intelligent antagonist Brainiac. Brainiac didn’t appear in the 2025 Superman, although fans of the comics will be all too familiar. He is set to be the big villain of the sequel, who will be played by Lars Eidinger.

(Image credit: DC)

It was confirmed that Adria Arjona will be joining the franchise, playing the alien queen Maxima. Rachel Brosnahan is set to reprise her role as Lois Lane, joined by fellow superheroes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart/Green Lantern.

Currently, the film is scheduled for release on July 9th 2027, with James Gunn returning to write and direct the feature. Fans don’t have to wait that long before another super-family feature, as his cousin, Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl will be tumbling her way onto the big screen on June 26th 2026 in DC’s Supergirl.

Lillard and Gunn have collaborated before on Scooby Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – although both of these were well over two decades ago so it’s definitely time for a little reunion.

Lillard’s casting is proof that sometimes you have to shoot your shot. Cast your minds back to LA Comic Con, where Lillard told audiences, “I have wanted to be in the superhero world. I’ve wanted to be in, if anyone’s curious. If you run into James Gunn, tell him I’m available. I keep waiting for that invitation.” Shoot your shot, kids. You might end up in a superhero film…

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