Netflix teases first snap from Stranger Things Season 5 production
The cast and crew assemble as production on the hit sci-fi series prepares to kick-off
In true Netflix fashion, the streaming giant has teased a Stranger Things announcement fans have long been waiting for.
After several months of delays due to the recent actors and writers strikes in Hollywood, production is now underway on one of the platform's best-loved series.
Taking to social media, the service revealed the first cast photo ahead of filming, with a number of familiar faces populating the shot.
Backlit by a giant on-brand (and slightly ominous looking) number 5, the picture includes returnees, including Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.
Other notable faces include Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink.
Stranger Things' renewal news was initially teased in 2022 by series creators, the Duffer brothers.
- Discover the best films to stream this January on Netflix