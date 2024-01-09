Netflix teases first snap from Stranger Things Season 5 production

In true Netflix fashion, the streaming giant has teased a Stranger Things announcement fans have long been waiting for.

After several months of delays due to the recent actors and writers strikes in Hollywood, production is now underway on one of the platform's best-loved series.

Taking to social media, the service revealed the first cast photo ahead of filming, with a number of familiar faces populating the shot.

Backlit by a giant on-brand (and slightly ominous looking) number 5, the picture includes returnees, including Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Other notable faces include Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink.

And breathe.

Stranger Things' renewal news was initially teased in 2022 by series creators, the Duffer brothers.

Confirmation followed, with reports emerging last month that production would get back under way this January - and strangely enough, it appears those reports were right.

Given the delays, the new season is unlikely to air before 2025 according to Variety Speaking with Total Film last year, executive producer Shawn Levy described the final season as “major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series.”

A production which was delayed for more than seven months due to strike action, the Duffer brothers noted: “Writing does not stop when filming begins.

“While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.

"We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then—over and out. #wgastrong.”