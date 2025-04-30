Dexter: Resurrection's first episodes have just been teased

Almost 20 years since the show started, Dexter is set to return in Dexter: Resurrection, on July 11.

The series begins with a two-episode drop on Paramount+ while the rest of the 10-episode run is expected to drop weekly into September.

To whet the appetite, Showtime has posted a brief teaser in which we see Michael C. Hall as Dexter, reading a newspaper bearing the headline “Dexter Morgan is Dead.”

We also have a bunch of production stills that offer a look at some of the more notable secondary characters, including some major celeb cameos.

There’s Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, a billionaire who paints a pretty picture of himself in public, but isn’t so nice behind the scenes. We imagine he may come a cropper.

And there’s the return of David Zayas as Detective Batista.

Dexter: Resurrection continues the story of 2021’s Dexter: New Blood. It sees Michael C. Hall return to lead the show, after 2024’s Dexter: Original Sin headed back into the past, casting Patrick Morgan as a younger Dexter Morgan, while Hall made do with narration duties.



Production for the series began in January 2025, and since the show was announced in July 2024 at San Diego Comic Con we’ve gradually heard more about its guest stars.

You can expect to see Neil Patrick Harris, Uma Thurman, John Lithgow and series staple James Remar appear alongside the core cast.

Dexter: Resurrection was developed by Clyde Phillips, just like New Blood and Original Sin. He was also showrunner of the first four seasons of the original run.

It might be tempting to assume the return of Michael C. Hall as the main face of Dexter means Dexter: Original Sin was considered a bit of a dud. But that’s not the case.

Earlier this month we heard Original Sin has been greenlit for a second season at Paramount+/Showtime.

If you fancy digging back into Dexter seasons of years past, the entire original run (2006-2013), alongside New Blood (2021) and Original Sin (2024) are all available to stream at Paramount+.