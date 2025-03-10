The Last of Us final trailer offers a season 2 preview

With around a month to go until the second season of The Last of Us arrives, HBO has dropped a fresh trailer for the show.

The two-minute teaser may be one to avoid for no-spoilers purists, but aside from a sneak peek at a few action scenes, there’s one core theme here.

It’s about Joel’s semi-betrayal of Ellie, by not telling her the whole truth of what they’ve been through so far. We’ll leave it at that, given how many fans of the show have no real relationship with the games on which the series is based.



Give it a watch:

The Last of Us season 2 is out on April 13, and is a seven-part story that will be drip-fed episode-by-episode into late May.

With most seasons of this style, we’re given a small clutch of episodes to hook us in. But it’s very much a one episode per week schedule with The Last of Us season 2. Here are the dates:

Episode 1: April 13

Episode 2: April 20

Episode 3: April 27

Episode 4: May 4

Episode 5: May 11

Episode 6: May 18

Episode 7: May 25

One part we’re keen to find out is exactly how much of The Last of Us Part II, a 2020 video game, is covered in this season.

The first season of The Last of Us tells pretty much the entire story of the first 2013 game with some minor changes. However, the second title is significantly longer, taking around twice as long to play through.

Showrunner Craig Mazin has previously said the team found a natural-feeling “breakpoint” to finish season two at. He has also suggested one of the episodes is going to be near feature-length in its runtime.



A third season of the show, which will continue if not necessarily complete the story told in the second game, has not yet been confirmed by HBO. But considering rumours indicate elements of its pre-production began late last year, its green-lighting seems to be taken as a dead cert.

The first season of The Last of Us was hugely popular, and saw major audience growth as the initial nine episodes rolled-out. This suggests it drew in absolutely loads of folks through word of mouth — and judging from our own experience, that includes a huge number of folks who would never have considered playing the games.