Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard wants to play Kratos in a God of War movie

When not saving the world from demogorgans and shadowy government agencies onscreen in the Stranger Things series, Finn Wolfhard is a keen video game player. And in a new interview with PlayStation as part of their Playmakers campaign, he’s revealed an unlikely video game hero he’d like to play on the big screen.

“It would be cool to be in a God Of War movie but as the scrawny son,” joked Wolfhard. No, you know what, as Kratos. I’d bulk up.”

“Might be time for bulking season if I’m going to be the next Kratos. Playstation, where do I sign up?!”, he added on an Instagram post accompanying the promo clip.

Wolfhard’s got tongue firmly in cheek here we think, but that idea of him playing the son of Kratos, Atreus, in a live action adaptation? That’d be pretty spot on casting, we’d say.

A TV myth in the making?

For the uninitiated, the God Of War series is one of PlayStation’s premier gaming franchises. A hack-and-slash adventure, early games saw the anti-hero Kratos taking on the gods of Greek mythology. The more recent PS4 and PS5 games shifted to a Norse mythology theme, and paired the beefy bruiser Kratos with a diminutive son, Atreus, who doesn’t half share a likeness with Wolfhard — pop some bear skins on him, chop that hair up, and give him a bow and arrow and he’d be well away.

And a God Of War live action series is in development, and recently got a new showrunner on its books — Ronald D. Moore, whose previous credits include Outlander and For All Mankind.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wolfhard discussed his between-takes gaming habits on the Stranger Things set. He “plays a lot of games with Gaten Matarazzo,” aka Dustin in Stranger Things. “We played It Takes Two together, which was really fun.” His favourite game is Final Fantasy 10, he last beat Astro Bot, Shadow of the Colossus was his favourite gaming soundtrack, Bloodborne the game he found most difficult, and LittleBigPlanet the gaming universe he’d most like to live in.

As for what’s next for Wolfhard, after a year long shoot we’ll have the fifth and final season of Stranger Things hitting Netflix at some point this year. And, as it’s still early days for the God Of War show’s production, who knows? Wolfhard will have a Stranger Things shaped hole in his schedule going forward, and that could make for a nice genre-matched way for him to fill it — plus, we’ll know why there’s a worldwide protein powder shortage if he gets that bodybuilding lead role.