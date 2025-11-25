Scarlett Johansson signs on for a radical new Exorcist reboot

Scarlett Johansson is stepping into the world of demonic possession, signing on to star in the next Exorcist film from Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The project is being written and directed by modern-horror heavyweight Mike Flanagan, the filmmaker behind Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix and roughly half the nightmares you’ve had since 2018.

Described as a “radical new take” on the franchise, the film won’t follow the events of 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, which underperformed after Universal famously shelled out a jaw-dropping $400 million to revive the property. Instead, Flanagan is building an all-new story set in the universe of William Friedkin’s 1973 original, the one that traumatised a generation, rewrote horror cinema, and earned ten Oscar nominations while raking in $441 million worldwide.

Johansson’s casting marks a clear signal of intent. After helping reignite (again) Jurassic World this year with Rebirth, an $868 million global hit, she’s now fronting another massive studio reset. And while she’s played everything from an AI voice to a Marvel superhero, this marks her first proper plunge into full-on horror.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real,” Flanagan said to Variety, adding that he “couldn’t be happier” to have her leading the new film. Insiders say scheduling had to be carefully juggled around her upcoming slate, but this Exorcist project is expected to be next on her filming calendar, with production set for New York City.

Beyond Johansson’s involvement, plot details remain tightly sealed, and no additional cast members have been confirmed. What we do know: the Believer-verse is done, Flanagan is steering the ship entirely his own way, and the studio is very much in “let’s-get-this-right” mode.

Johansson arrives at the franchise off the back of a busy year, including her directorial debut Eleanor the Great and the upcoming James Gray drama Paper Tiger. She remains one of Hollywood’s most decorated modern actors, with Oscar nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, plus a BAFTA and a Tony.

Flanagan’s Exorcist film was originally slated for 2026, but a new release date hasn’t been announced as he finishes an eight-episode Carrie adaptation for Amazon. What’s clear is that Universal is treating this reboot as the franchise’s real second coming , and Johansson is a statement of faith.





