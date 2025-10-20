There is a script in the works for Hocus Pocus 3, and Bette Midler is “very excited” about it

There are many iconic sister duos and trios - HAIM, the Fanning girls, the March sisters, the list goes on. Crowning the top of that list though has to be Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters. After getting a sequel back in 2022, a third instalment was confirmed in 2023 - and now we have a new update.

It may be brief, but Bette Midler has offered us a small update on Hocus Pocus 3 - and it’s looking good.

The original movie set around the spooky Sanderson sisters landed on screens back in 1993, with the long-awaited sequel arriving on Disney plus 29 years later. Following the success of Hocus Pocus 2, Head Honchos over at Walt Disney Studios confirmed a third film was in the works.

Bette Midler Reveals She’s Seen The Script For Hocus Pocus 3 | WWHL - YouTube Watch On

Two years on from the announcement, and Bette Midler who plays Winifred Sanderson (leader of the trio) told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had seen a script for Hocus Pocus 3.

“Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant,” she said when asked if there will be a third film. “So I got very excited,” Midler confirmed.

It’s not surprising there is a third film in the works as the sequel was a huge hit for Disney plus, setting the record (at the time) for an opening weekend by a movie on a streamer, and landed as the sixth most streamed film of 2022, racking up 5.7 billion minutes viewed.

Hocus Pocus 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are also set to return alongside Midler. Anne Fletcher and Jen D’Angelo are also returning as director and screenwriter respectively.

We don’t have any further information about the film including a release date, but it’s pretty safe to assume whichever year it comes out, it will probably drop around late October.