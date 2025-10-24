One of the best graphic novels of all time is getting turned into a Netflix show, with I Saw the TV Glow creator in charge

Netflix is to make a TV series out of a graphic novel. And this one has nothing to do with superheroes, Marvel or otherwise.

Black Hole is to get the Netflix treatment. It was originally distributed as a 12-part comic book series, the first issue of which was released in 1995, before gaining a lot more attention after the run was collated as a graphic novel in 2005.

It’s about a sexually transmitted disease that causes horrible mutations among teenagers, in 1970s Seattle where the story is set.

Black Hole features plenty of sex, drugs, angst and alienation, and invites comparisons to the AIDs epidemic, which was much more squarely under the spotlight in the mid-90s than it is today. And there’s more threat here than just a terrifying mutating disease.

“After one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, [Chris] finds herself infected. Now she’ll be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who’s hunting them one-by-one,” reads the show’s description.

A great creative team

The most interesting part of this news is who is set to take on the task of this adaptation: Jane Schoenbrun.

They wrote and directed 2024’s brilliant I Saw The TV Glow. And if you’ve seen that, you can only conclude there are few people out there better suited to tackle a series with these sort of themes attached.

Missed it? I Saw the TV Glow is currently available to stream on Sky’s NOW Cinema.

According to Deadline, this adaptation caused a bit of a bidding war, which Netflix eventually won.

It’s not the first time some big names have tried to get a Black Hole adaptation off the ground. In 2013 David Fincher was attached to a film version that never materialised. And Rick Famuyiwa was to write and direct another film version, according to a 2018 report. Again, that one never happened.

Fingers crossed this Schoenbrun crack will have a better ending. Black Hole was written by Charles Burns, whose other works include the Last Look trilogy and Final Cut, which collates his three Dedales books.