A new film has officially overtaken Red Notice to become Netflix's most watched film of all time

As we predicted last week, Kpop Demon Hunters has leapfrogged Red Notice to become the most successful Netflix movie of all time.

This is according to the streamer’s own figures, published on its Tudum portal.

Netflix ranks its shows based on the number of times a show or series has been watched during its first 91 days on streaming. Or, to be more precise, it’s the content’s total watch time divided by the show or movie’s length.

This week saw KPop Demon Hunters reach 236 million views, beating previous champ Red Notice, which managed 230.9 million views.

Want to know the wild part? These latest stats only represent the movie’s first 65 days on streaming, so Kpop Demon Hunters could in theory reach a fair bit higher.

Its drop-off of viewership has been far slower than the average piece of Netflix content too, for a whole host of reasons. As a musical it’s re-watch friendly. It landed over the school summer holidays, and recently received another injection of interest after its sing-along version debuted in cinemas over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It is estimated to have made $18 million in cinemas, but the future of KPop Demon Hunters sing-along is back on Netflix. That version was released on the streamer on August 25th.

It’s actually this very piece of content that might slow down the stat growth of the original Kpop Demon Hunters movie, splitting the audience across the karaoke lovers and the rest.

In the least surprising movie news of the season, Netflix is in talks with Sony Pictures to get a sequel movie in the works according to The Hollywood Reporter. But don't expect to see it any time soon.

This latest chart news now means Netflix’s most successful movie and its most successful TV show both have Korean roots. Squid Game season one is Netflix's most-watched TV show so far.

While KPop Demon Hunters was a western and primarily English language production, its songs do feature actual K-pop singers, and co-director/writer Maggie Kang was born in South Korea, before moving to Canada as a young child.