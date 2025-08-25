KPop Demon Hunters sing-along version comes to Netflix today

Over the weekend, KPop Demon Hunters came to cinemas and apparently brought in big crowds. You’ll soon be able to get that experience at home.

A sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Netflix today, August 25th. At the time of writing that edition is not live in the UK yet. But it may be by the time you read this.

For years Netflix has got stick for not releasing its original films in cinemas, but KPop Demon Hunters is currently riding high at the number one box office spot. It made $18 million globally after opening in more than 1000 cinemas across the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

That cinema release version, a piece of sing-along event cinema, is coming to your living room too. Not that KPop Demon Hunters fans seem to need on-screen lyrics to join in the singing with the standard version of the movie.

The film’s success came almost out of nowhere, and since its release in June the film has gone on to become Netflix’s second most-watched film to date. And it’s well on track to sail past Red Notice to grab the top spot.

That’s not all. The film’s soundtrack also has three songs in the UK official charts list, and Golden is on the top spot. Soda Pop sits at number three while Your Idol is at number six. It’s a Netflix cultural phenomenon.

KPop Demon Hunters was not a true Netflix-made film, though. It was actually made by Sony Pictures, which then sold the rights on to Netflix.

However, we have heard Netflix has big plans to expand the movie into a whole entertainment series. Last month, The Wrap reported Netflix is looking into making a couple of follow-up movies, a live-action remake, a stage musical version and also a short film — to keep fans engaged while the bigger works are in production.

To date Netflix has not announced any of these plans officially, though, so all are subject to change.