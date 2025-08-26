Netflix to make show with Matthew McConaughey and True Detective creator

Last week we heard Nic Cage may be on-board for True Detective season 5, but the original star and show creator of that series have been reunited for a new Netflix project.

True Detective’s showrunner Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey are attached to a TV series that just sparked off a bidding war among the streaming services, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix won that war, beating both Amazon and Apple.

Cole Hauser, star of Yellowstone, is also attached to the series.

What else do we know about this mystery show? Very little. There’s no title, no synopsis, and even the deals with McConaughey and Hauser are reportedly still to be inked.

However, it is currently going under the development title of The Brothers Project, because the two leads play brothers.

Skydance Sports is the production company involved, suggesting the show will have a sports angle too. And if we extrapolate a little further, both Hauser and McConaughey — at 50 and 55 respectively — are a little old to be playing professional athletes. Could they be former pros, managers or coaches?

It may not take too long for more to be revealed about this one. Nic Pizzolatto’s Easy’s Waltz movie is getting its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11th. And as the film’s writer and director, we expect to hear some interviews with him around that time. Perhaps he'll leave a teaser or two about this TV show.

Easy’s Waltz stars Vince Vaughn as a Las Vegas singer who is taken under the wing of an old hand, played by Al Pacino, to take his career to new heights.

Earlier this year in June, we also heard McConaughey would reunite with Pizzolatto for another movie project, one based on the Mike Hammer character penned by author Mickey Spillane back in the 1940s. He’s a private investigator, and a figure who has already been the subject of a handful of adaptations, including of movies released in the 1950s and 1960s.

We may be over a decade on from the original release of True Detective season one, but it does seem Pizzolatto and McConaughey are keen to work together once more.