Nicholas Cage may star in True Detective season 5

Nicolas Cage may star in the fifth season of True Detective, taking the baton from Jodie Foster — season four’s lead.

Cage, who recently starred in the dismal Gunslingers, is in talks with HBO to take on the role, says Variety.

We can picture it right now, and it's an image we like.

True Detective is a show that takes its time. The first series was released in 2014, and while the last was broadcast way back at the beginning of 2024, we don’t expect to see True Detective season 5 until 2027.

A report from earlier this year suggested HBO plans to begin shooting in 2026, ahead of a release the following year.

What else do we know about the fifth season? In February 2025, Deadline reported that the show would be set in New York’s Jamaica Bay. It’s a marshland estuary area near John F. Kennedy Airport, south of Manhattan. No doubt a body will float up from its murky depths.

If he jumps aboard, Cage is expected to star as investigator Henry Logan, as one of three lead characters in the series. He’ll follow in the footsteps of season 3’s Mahershala Ali, season 2’s Colin Farrell and Matthew McConaughey in the brilliant original run.

This will be the second season of True Detective, headed up by Issa López, who led season four, Night Country.

“We have a small writers' room going with Issa. She’s excited,” HBO Drama head Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February. “We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go. It’s all about casting and getting this ready.”

Orsi suggested that while the new season will have links to 2024’s True Detective: Night Country, it will, as ever, feature all-new characters and represent a standalone story.

If you can’t wait until 2027 for a Cage injection, you’ll find some of his recent works on streaming services.

Arcadian is available to stream on NOW, Longlegs is on Prime Video, and you can catch The Retirement Plan on Paramount Plus.