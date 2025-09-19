Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry set to star in new Sky Original action comedy Force & Majeure

The head honchos over at Sky have dropped a Friday treat for TV watchers. A new show - Force & Majeure - has been announced, and promises to be a sharply funny and stylishly escapist new series.

It stars Poker Face’s gravel-voiced truth-finding Natasha Lyonne (who is also an Emmy nominated actor, writer, director, and producer), alongside fellow Emmy-nominated and BAFTA winning actor and writer Matt Berry. The pair have created the show with acclaimed comedy writer Tom Scharpling, and has been written by Scharpling, Iain Morris (yes, that guy who wrote The Inbetweeners), and Cirocco Dunlap.

According to Sky, the show is a retro-infused, playfully irreverent take on the classic TV action-adventure detective genre - so they’re really covering all genre bases by the sounds of things. Could this be the everything bagel of the TV world?

The plot follows British art expert cum art thief Thomas Force (Berry) and American mercenary Jennifer Majeure (Lyonne) who get recruited by an eccentric justice-obsessed billionaire Amanda Daventry, when they find themselves tasked with defeating the evil plans of international villains operating in the most fabulous locations across Europe. But as Force & Majeure team up to defeat the forces of evil, they must also work together to escape the clutches of Amanda, who may not be telling them the whole truth. Imagine Shakespeare and Hathaway meets Robin Hood, with a dash of Mission Impossible for good measure.

We don’t know when the show will be landing nor any word on further casting, although we are definitely keeping an eye out for announcements about the Amanda casting. Hannah Waddingham, have we got a role for you…

The six-part series will be available exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW.