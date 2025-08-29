Kaitlin Olsen’s quick-talking crime-fighting series is officially back for another season

Whilst Kaitlin Olsen may be best known for starring in the hit show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, she’s quickly gaining a new fan base thanks to her hit Disney+ show High Potential, where she plays the super-smart, sassy Morgan.

The show, which debuted on Disney+ in January this year, follows Morgan (Olsen), a mum of three with an IQ of 160, and is what’s known as a High Potential Individual - meaning she has insane memory and processing.

Her exceptional mind and unconventional knack for solving crimes lead to her unusual partnership with by-the-book high-ranking detective Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Now, the hit series is officially back for season two, and it’s not long to wait, as it will be returning on 17th September.

Based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” “High Potential” stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 2 will also see Steve Howey join the cast as a series regular, playing Nick Wagner.

Where did season one leave off?

(Image credit: Disney+)

In one of the best season finales of recent years, the last episode of season one was explosive to say the least. It ended on two major cliffhangers, firstly, the game-playing serial killer whom they believed they caught was not the man they were after, and the real culprit came face to face with Morgan, taunting her with a cryptic note which he slid amongst her groceries. The second big reveal was that Karadec finally found Roman, Morgan’s supposedly dead ex-husband, who went missing 16 years ago.

What's in store for season two?

Showrunner Todd Harthan confirmed that the new season will pick up by focusing on resolving the threat posed by the serial killer.

But, the show is also expected to keep digging into the past and personal lives of each of the core detective team, as well as some potential relationships… Plus, we know that the unresolved Roman storyline is likely to continue as further developments unfurl.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Since its debut, High Potential has struck a chord with critics, landing a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 25 reviews.

Reviewers have praised it both in the UK and the US, with The Telegraph describing it as a "cosy crime with an irreverent, impish twist" and the Los Angeles Times dubbing it "legitimately funny and quite delightful".

We chatted to Kaitlin Olsen during the UK premiere of season one. You can read the full interview here, including her predictions and what she’d love to see happen in season two…