Sky reveals first glimpses of Will Sharpe as Mozart in new series
Music to our ears (and eyes)
Will Sharpe is having a moment; he’s long been a silent pillar of British TV thanks to his work on Giri / Haki, Flowers, and Defending the Guilty, but thanks to the likes of Too Much and White Lotus, he’s back in the forefront of Primetime.
Currently, he’s donning some serious Habsburgian lewks (we’re talking ruffles, silks, cuffs and all) and a mighty - if spectacular - quiff. Basically, if you were going to watch a show based on one image alone, we’re pretty sure it would be this one.
Sharpe is taking on the role of musical prodigy and provider of calming baby / study music everywhere, Mozart. He’s joined by Paul Bettany as Mozart’s notable, infamous rival (or ‘envious court composer’ as Sky puts it), Antonio Salieri. Basically, the pair were the original Batman & The Joker. Gabrielle Creevy, who you may recognise from Netflix’s Black Dove,s stars as Constanze Weber - Mozart’s fiercely loyal wife.
The upcoming Sky Original limited series is based on Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play and has been adapted by Joe Barton. The five-part series explores the meteoric rise and mythic downfall of one of history’s most iconic composers. Basically, it’s the Elvis biopic of the 18th century.
The series starts with twenty-five-year-old Amadeus arriving in Vienna in the 18th century when his world collides with two major players - his future wife Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer Antonio Salieri. As Mozart’s brilliance continues to shine, his popularity and reputation spreading, he continues to fight personal demons and scepticism from the conservative Viennese Court. All the while, Salieri grows increasingly jealous and vows to bring Mozart down. Juicy stuff, right?
The series, Amadeus, will be launching on Sky and streaming on NOW later this year, so it’s not long to wait until we get to see even more 18th-century style adorned on an effortlessly chic Sharpe.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
