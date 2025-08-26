There’s a new Gilmore Girls show in the works to celebrate its 25th anniversary

With autumn heading towards us there are many seasonal things upon us: pumpkin spice, scary Halloween decorations in TK Maxx, and mainly the rewatching of Gimore Girls for the umpteenth time.



But, it might be all rewatching this year as we’re set to get some new Stars Hollow high-jinx; a new documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow is heading our way this October.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary this October, The Hollywood Reporter shared that a new documentary, Searching For Stars Hollow, is in the works with stars Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray, among others.



Searching For Stars Hollow is apparently set to examine the beloved show’s role in American cultural history, as well as never-before-seen interviews and BTS stories from crew members, cast, writers, and directors.

In addition to Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristin Dugray), the doc will also feature interviews with Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes), Grant Lee Phillips (the town troubadour), and director Jamie Babbit along with writers and producers.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life | Main Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For anyone whose been living under a rock, or only watched the odd minutes of Gilmore Girls here and there, one eye on the screen as you’re walking through the living room to the kitchen and ended up staying for half an episode, Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons from 2000-2007. It follows young mother Lorelai Gilmore and her teen daughter Rory living in the fictional small town of Stars Hollow (hence the name) in Connecticut, as they navigate everyday life. Created by Amy Sherman Palladino, it’s an easy watch dramedy that is a TV staple.

According to director Meghna Balakumar, they have already shot over 100 hours of footage for the documentary and confirmed that the cast interviews have been a delight, with unearthed stories coming to light.

Producer Jim Demonakos added, “Searching For Stars Hollow will reveal how Gilmore Girls came to life, why it continues to resonate across generations, and how its unique blend of humor, heart and pop culture shaped a devoted worldwide fan community with an in-depth look at its creation and the connections it continues to foster. This documentary is for fans of the show but also for anyone with an interest in cultural history and how it affects individual lives.”

It’s not the first time Gilmore Girls has had a mini revival, with Netflix releasing a four-episode special Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. It picked up years after the series finale and saw the return of all the Stars Hollow favourites from the eponymous duo (or trio, depending on your view), past flames, old friends and of course, the familiar faces of Miss Patty, Babette, Taylor and more. Even Melissa McCarthy came back.

There is no official release date yet for the documentary or news on whether Lauren Graham or Alexis Bledel will make an appearance.