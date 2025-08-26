Netflix’s new top show rated show is perfect for Broadchurch and Bodyguard fans

Suranne Jones as PM? Yes please

in News

If there is one thing Brits are a sucker for besides a meal deal, it’s a good old political mini-series thriller. We’re talking power, blackmail, and plenty of twists. So really it’s no surprise that newly released series Hostage has shot to the number one slot on Netflix.

Hostage is the hottest new political thriller which stars Suranne Jones as British PM and Julie Delpy as the French President. The two leaders are attending an international summit in London when the husband of the UK PM is kidnapped, and the French president is blackmailed. The two women navigate the political turmoil and fallouts of their decisions, as secrets get leaked, conspiracies are uncovered, and moles in both governments get revealed.

It also stars My Oxford Year's leading man Corey Mylchreest as Matheo Lewis - the stepson of the French president (and yes, he does speak French in it). Lynchpin of British TV shows Lucian Msamati stars as Kofi Adomako, the Chief of Staff at Downing Street, and actor and rapper Ashley Thomas stars as Dr Alex Anderson - the PM’s husband.

Hostage was written and created by Matthew Charman, known for 2015 hit film Bridge of Spies and police drama Black Work in 2015.

Hostage has overtaken smash hit Wednesday season 2, the first part of which came out on August 6th, with the second part due to land on September 3rd. Pretty impressive considering Wednesday season 1 is the most watched series of all time on Netflix globally, just ahead of Adolescence, Stranger Things, and Squid Games.

We don’t have viewing figures yet, but considering it has cinched that coveted number one spot this week, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s in the millions already. As it’s a limited series, there isn’t any word on a second season, and given its rather conclusive ending (no spoilers), we wouldn’t be surprised if it stays as a one-series-smash.

If you loved Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden’s Bodyguard back in 2018 or the recent thriller Black Doves, then chances are this will be right up your street. There are just five thirty-forty minute episodes so it’s an easy bingewatch, and even if you don’t mean to watch it all in one go, chances are you won’t be able to help but click that tantalising next episode button…

