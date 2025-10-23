Can’t get enough of The Celebrity Traitors? Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed have just been cast in a new HBO Sky legal thriller
Fingers crossed Claudia Winkleman makes a cameo
Autumn is a cracking season all in all, even when people mourn the loss of daylight, warmth, and pub gardens. However, the loss of sunny weather is somewhat eased by all the cracking telly that lands on our screens from September, keeping us company as the nights get darker, and people get grumpier. We’re talking Strictly, Drag Race, Big Brother and of course, the creme de la creme - The Traitors.
Made even better by the fact that this time round we’ve got a Celebrity special, packed with some seriously iconic names from Stephen Fry to Tom Daley (gone (from the show), but not forgotten - how could we with that side eye). Clearly, it’s not just our team that’s obsessed with the show, either, because casting heads over at HBO and Sky have snapped up Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed to star in their new legal thriller, War.
The duo will be joining Dominic West, who will be playing tech titan Morgan Henderson, opposite Sienna Miller as his estranged wife. Celia Imrie will feature on the show as Budgie, whilst Nick Mohammed has joined as Michael Stefanou. Previously unveiled cast members also include Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens and Archie Renaux.
The series will follow two of London’s most prestigious and rival law firms, and it’s already been confirmed for two seasons by Sky and HBO. Yes, we are also picturing it as an English version of suits. Cue Celia Imrie farting in Court during a stressful moment. “War follows two of London’s most prestigious rival firms — Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne — as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century,” the official synopsis reads. “Each side is certain they’ll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win. This is just the beginning – season one’s explosive case is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles.”
War has been created by showrunner George Kay - the brains behind Lupin (which feels rather relevant at the moment…) and is directed by Ben Taylor, known for Sex Education and Catastrophe. It’s being co-produced by All3Media’s New Pictures and Observatory Pictures, so it’s shaping up to be a proper British classic.
Series regulars and guest stars include Shaheen Jafargholi, Akiya Henry, Honor Swinton Byrne, Miles Jupp, Kartanya Maynard, Alexandra Mardell, Rose Williams, Camille Coduri, Mumsy Monroe, and Aran Murphy.
We don’t have an exact release date yet, but we know it will be available to stream in the US, Australia and Asia on HBO Max. It will be on Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
