Netflix just made a subtle branding change across all its original content
Bye to the red "N"
If you’ve logged into Netflix recently on your web browser and thought something looked different, you’re not wrong. The platform has quietly removed the now iconic red “N” badge that once sat in the corner of its Originals, a move that, while subtle, marks a significant shift in how Netflix presents its content.
Until recently, that small “N” served as a clear visual signal that a film or series was either produced or fully acquired by Netflix, and, crucially, that it would likely remain on the platform in the long term. Now, that distinction is gone. Originals like Stranger Things now sit alongside licensed hits like Breaking Bad, without any visual indicator of which titles are Netflix-owned and which ones might disappear in a few months.
This change, currently limited to Netflix’s web interface, impacts both homepage thumbnails and individual title pages. Where users once saw “N Series” or “N Film,” they’ll now just see a plain Netflix logo. The mobile and TV apps, for now, still display the original branding, though that may change, too.
The reasons behind the update seem strategic. Removing the badge levels the playing field between Originals and licensed content. For some viewers, the Netflix “N” has become synonymous with inconsistent quality, while licensed shows often carry critical and cultural prestige. Without the badge, viewers may be more likely to engage with Netflix Originals they might have otherwise overlooked or assume that new licensed additions are part of Netflix’s own catalogue.
It also creates the illusion of a more unified, massive content library. Casual viewers may not know what’s permanent and what’s temporary, and Netflix likely prefers it that way. With over 4,700 Originals now in its library, the company may feel that the branding is no longer necessary.
Still, this shift comes at a cost. That little red “N” was a rare piece of clarity in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape. Now, viewers are left guessing or clicking into every title to figure out what Netflix truly owns. It will be interesting to see if this shift is rolled out across all Netflix platforms and how it might impact new additions and the gaming part of the platform.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
